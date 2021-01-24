Family of Larry King celebrate his life: 'We will miss him every single day of our lives'

Larry King's family has released a statement after the legendary broadcaster's death on Saturday.

King was hospitalized in December after testing positive for COVID-19 where he remained until his death. His official cause of death has not been confirmed as of yet.

"We are heartbroken over our father's death, and, together with our extended family, mourn his passing," a message posted on King's official Twitter account signed by sons Larry King, Jr., Chance King, and Cannon King reads. "The world new Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad.'

The trio gave insight into what King was like when spending time with his children when the cameras were off.

"He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took immense pride in our accomplishments—large, small, and imagined," they continued. "And through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives."

Throughout King's six-decade-long career, he earned multiple awards including the coveted Peabody for radio and television. He most famously hosted Larry King Live on CNN, where he interviewed celebrities and other powerful global figures for 25 years.

In 2020, King suffered the loss of two of his eldest children, who died less than a month apart: his son, Andy, died of a heart attack in July, and his daughter, Chaia, died of lung cancer in August.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be considered on behalf of the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS.