Family Matters: Where Are They Now?
Catch up with the comedy series' stars Jo Marie Payton, Reginald VelJohnson, Jaleel White, Kellie Shanygne Williams, Darius McCrary, Shawn Harrison, Telma Hopkins, and Bryton James
Family Matters (1989-1998)
It's been almost 20 years since the beloved-TGIF sitcom Family Matters went off the air, and EW has exclusively reunited the cast for a photoshoot and some behind-the-scenes looks at what was going on in the Winslow home. What started off as a family sitcom gave us so much more – like Steve Urkel. Click through to see what the cast has been up since then, and head over here to check out some exclusive photos from the cast reunion! (Oh, and keep your fingers crossed for that revival).
Jaleel White (Steve Urkel)
Since he last wore Urkel's suspenders and finally won Laura's heart, White starred on the short-lived sitcom Grown-Ups but also had cameos in Dreamgirls and Boston Legal. He's also the voice of Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Currently, he's starring alongside Bobby Moynihan in the new CBS sitcom, Me, Myself and I and will also appear in Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 to Paris.
Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura Winslow)
Ah, Laura. Williams costarred in the ABC sitcom What About Joan opposite Joan Cusack and Kyle Chandler and was a guest host on Clean House after Family Matters. Williams now spends much of her time devoted to her family (splitting her time between L.A. and Maryland), public speaking, and various charities, including the Kellie Williams Program, which she founded in 2006, providing students in the D.C. metro area with an opportunity to produce a television show for Comcast.
Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow)
After Family Matters ended, VelJohnson has made multiple guest appearances in TV shows including That's So Raven, Will & Grace, Bones, Chuck, Mike & Molly, and CSI, in addition to a guest spot in another TGIF-linked show: Girl Meets World. He also costarred in The CW's Hart of Dixie and is soon to be seen on YouTube Red's Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television and other upcoming film and TV projects.
Jo Marie Payton (Harriette Winslow)
Though the original matriarch of the Winslow fam left the show prior to its finale (she was replaced by Judyann Elder), she continued on to guest star on shows including Will & Grace, Moesha, and 7th Heaven. Notably, she voiced Sugar Mama in the classic Disney Channel animated series The Proud Family. Payton is currently in talks with a popular cable network for her own cooking/lifestyle series and is in development on a sitcom.
Darius McCrary (Eddie Winslow)
When his tenure as Eddie came to a close, McCray starred in UPN's Freedom. He also got to voice Optimus Prime's partner Jazz in the 2007 Transformers film. In 2009, he had a two-year run on The Young and the Restless, followed by a role on FX's Anger Management alongside Charlie Sheen. Most recently, McCrary had a recurring role on Fox's Star earlier this year and is currently filming and executing-producing a new TV series for Urban Movie Channel, The Experiment, in addition to recording music (his new single "Fresh Game Ova" is available via digital retailers).
Shawn Harrison (Waldo Geraldo Faldo)
Though the name Waldo Geraldo Faldo is hard to leave behind, Harrison appeared on TV shows including Moesha, and had recurring roles on Girlfriends and Legion of Superheroes. Like Payton, he has a couple food-related projects in the works (Waldo was a great cook, don't forget). Look for him soon in an International Delight commercial, an upcoming webseries, and his "vanity project" — a short film adaptation of 12 Angry Men.
Telma Hopkins (Rachel Crawford)
Like many of her former cast members, Aunt Rachel also went on to guest star in popular television shows like ER, Psych, and 2 Broke Girls. She also starred on UPN's Half & Half from 2002-2006 and TBS's TV-version of Are We There Yet? In addition to recently wrapping up a successful reunion tour with Tony Orlando & Dawn, Hopkins is producing the upcoming indie Misfits and has a couple TV projects in development, including a comedy with Cindy Williams of Laverne & Shirley fame.
Bryton James (Richie Crawford)
James has been a staple of The Young and the Restless since joining the soap in 2004, winning a Daytime Emmy in 2007 for his performance as Devon Hamilton. He's also returning as Static Shock for a 3-D season of DC Comic's Young Justice, and he also had a recurring role on The Vampire Diaries as Luka Martin.