Family Matters: Where Are They Now?

It's been almost 20 years since the beloved-TGIF sitcom Family Matters went off the air, and EW has exclusively reunited the cast for a photoshoot and some behind-the-scenes looks at what was going on in the Winslow home. What started off as a family sitcom gave us so much more – like Steve Urkel. Click through to see what the cast has been up since then, and head over here to check out some exclusive photos from the cast reunion! (Oh, and keep your fingers crossed for that revival).