Hopkins with play the role of Denise Tolliver, a private detective who reveals shocking information about the past of Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). She will share scenes with James, marking their first time working together since Family Matters went off the air in 1998.



Hopkins will appear in multiple episodes beginning June 1.

"It is kind of like coming home," Hopkins tells EW. "It is full circle. I don't feel I have ever lost touch with him but certainly it is nice to look across a room and see that smiling face that I am so used to. It feels like home, like family, like Family Matters."

"Acting felt effortless and comfortable when we stepped on the stage together," adds James to EW. "When the scene started we had to act like we didn't know each other but it has reminded me and made me feel really grateful about how long I have been able to do this because Telma is one of the reasons that I have enjoyed it for 30 years. To step on my first stage with her and have Telma be the one to make me feel so comfortable and at home back then, it is very special."

Besides her memorable run on Family Matters as Rachel Crawford, Hopkins appeared on Bosom Buddies, Gimme a Break and Half and Half. Most recently, she guest starred on Netflix's Dead to Me.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

