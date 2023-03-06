No, your Sunday night TV lineup didn't just fold in on itself: That's Peter Griffin, Homer Simpson, and Bob Belcher, all together on the same show.

The March 12 episode of Family Guy will feature a crossover scene with The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers that involves the three key cartoon dads. In the cold open of next week's installment, Lois starts to tell Peter about a dream she had the night before, and Peter is less than enraptured. He politely backs out of the kitchen, out of the house, down the street, and all the way into the show airing before his: Bob's Burgers.

At the Belcher's family restaurant, Peter crosses paths with Homer, who's more interested in his burger than his animated colleagues. Looking at the menu, Peter inquires about why there are two sets of prices, and he may not like what he learns: Emmy discount. See for yourself in the clip below.

This isn't the first time the trio have met. As you may remember, Family Guy's 2014 episode "The Simpsons Guy" featured a showdown and teaming up of Homer and Peter, with Bob also popping up in a scene. In this upcoming encounter, H. Jon Benjamin returns to voice Bob, but Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) does not speak. (It's more of a munching situation.)

"Bob and Homer are justifiably two of the most popular and recognizable faces of animated comedy, and even folks as jaded as Hollywood sitcom writers get a thrill seeing them together in the same scene," co-showrunner Rich Appel tells EW. "It's the same sort of excitement you feel when a Chicago policeman and a Chicago fireman are in the same scene on a Chicago-themed program."

Is Family Guy plotting any other crossover moments for later this season, either with these guys or characters from other shows? "We don't have any more crossover appearances planned, but we reserve the right to change our minds if a new Fox animated show premieres and is a huge hit and we feel that shoehorning one of its characters into our show could bring us even the slightest bit of reflected glory," quips Appel.

Family Guy, which airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox, is currently in season 21. The Simpsons is nearing the end of season 34 (!), while Bob's Burgers will be wrapping up season 13 this spring. All three shows were recently renewed for two more seasons.

