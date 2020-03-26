Family Guy creator releases short with Brian and Stewie talking coronavirus

Image zoom

Family Guy type TV Show network Fox genre Animated

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane put together a rough five-minute short with Brian and Stewie chatting about the coronavirus pandemic (watch below).

MacFarlane released the sketch on Instagram with the two fan-favorite Family Guy characters doing a podcast where they end up discussing COVID-19.

While the animation is very bare-bones (just some pencil drawings), the humor is pure Family Guy, with the duo mocking self-isolation, Hollywood reactions (that tone-deaf "Imagine" cover), toilet paper panic buying, President Trump's press conferences, corporate COVID-19 emails, and, of course, a dash of sincere earnestness.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-LdCUIhIIn/

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

