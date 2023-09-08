There's no way around it: Fall TV looks a bit different this year. With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a number of news shows have been pushed. (Echo, anyone?) And a number of returning shows simply won't return ... yet. (You'll have to wait a little while longer for your beloved One Chicago series.) But that's not to say that this fall is a lost cause.

In other words: You're television viewing habits are going to be well served. Want proof? Get intel on 59 new and returning shows below.

Tom Hiddleston in Loki; The Masked Singer; David Oyelowo in Lawmen: Bass Reeves; Aria Mia Loberti in All the Light We Cannot See; Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show Tom Hiddleston on 'Loki'; 'The Masked Singer'; David Oyelowo on 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'; Aria Mia Loberti on 'All The Light We Cannot See'; Jennifer Aniston on 'The Morning Show' | Credit: Design: Alex Sandoval - Source: Disney + / FOX / Paramount + / Netflix / Apple TV

Virgin River (Sept. 7, Netflix)

Virgin River continues to be the smallest town with the biggest drama when it returns for season 5 on Netflix on Sept. 7 (two special holiday episodes will drop on Nov. 30). As Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) prepare to welcome their baby, Virgin River contends with everything from a raging wildfire to nefarious drug lords and even a rape trial. But don't worry, there will still be plenty of the cuddly, good vibes the show is known for — and hopefully some answers to outstanding questions. "There were so many cliffhangers at the end of season 4, that we pick up all of them," new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously promised EW. "I didn't want anything to feel like a reset or reboot or any of that because everything was so juicy and so interesting." —Maureen Lee Lenker

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' | Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Sept. 7, Paramount+)

"I feel like I say this every season," says Jack Quaid before saying the thing he says about every season of Star Trek: Lower Decks: "It just keeps getting topped." Quaid returns as the voice of Brad Boimler opposite Tawny Newsome's Beckett Mariner on the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in the animated comedy. "It has one scene that I remember performing," Quaid continues in an interview conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I finally saw the scene animated with everybody's voices, and I think I laughed the hardest I've ever laughed at the show for this one moment." Newsome offers less cryptic teases. "I'm excited for [fans] to see some T'Lyn," she says of the Vulcan voiced by Gabrielle Ruiz. "T'Lyn is a super fun addition to our little warp core four. She adds a fun bit of seasoning that we didn't really have before, which kind of gives shades of Spock, like straight man-type energy. There's a cool little adventure episode with her and Mariner and Tendi [Noël Wells] that is really fun." —Nick Romano

The Changeling (Sept. 8, Apple TV+)

A horror odyssey based on Victor LaValle's 2017 novel of the same name, The Changeling follows rare book dealer Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield, also an executive producer) and librarian Emma (Clark Backo), two bibliophiles who fall in love and start a family. When Emma mysteriously vanishes in the aftermath of a horrific act of violence following the birth of their son, Apollo embarks on a journey to find her in an alternate New York where ancient European folklore and magic converge. Whereas LaValle's source material is a meditation on fatherhood, the series does well to also explore motherhood and the challenges that can come with it. "Things like postpartum depression, things like mothers not being believed, [those are] real things in our society," director and EP Jonathan van Tulleken says. "We get to use the genre to explore those issues." What begins as a love story, he says, "blooms out into a huge mythic fairytale." —Jessica Wang

Fall TV Preview 2023 'Dreaming Whilst Black' | Credit: Big Deal Films/A24/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

Dreaming Whilst Black (Sept. 10, Showtime)

For Adjani Salmon, art is imitating life. The creator, writer and star is bringing his award-winning web series Dreaming Whilst Black to Showtime. Loosely inspired by his own life, the comedy follows aspiring filmmaker Kwabena (Salmon) as he tries to leave his dead-end job to fulfill his dreams. Alongside his old friend Amy (Dani Moseley), the pair will face microaggressions, professional barriers people of color regularly face, compromising to achieve their goals, and more. "The journey the show goes on has no right or wrong answer. It's one big gray area with nuance that will be apparent to anyone who watches," executive producer Dhanny Joshi explains. Dreaming While Black is not a show that dwells on racism. "This isn't a show of finger pointing at anyone saying you did this or you said this. It's a lighthearted show about following your dreams and the best way of actually communicating that message is through humor," he explains. —Alamin Yohannes

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Sept. 10, AMC)

We don't yet know how. We don't yet know why. We don't even know when. All we do know is that the hero's journey on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be taking place overseas in France. And while a lot of the focus going into the spinoff series has been figuring out the answers to those questions, the star of the show says what will ultimately draw people into the story is not what happened to get him there, but what actually goes down once his character walks out of the water and onto the beach. "He finds himself in a situation that motivates the people around him in a gradual way to stand up and fight for themselves," Norman Reedus told EW before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "And it turns out that this place and these people start to mean something to him, and he's got to make a lot of hard decisions." And while Reedus promises tons of changes from his old show to the new one, some things never change. "In very Daryl fashion, he fights for the people that can't fight for themselves, and he stands up for people that won't stand up for themselves." Damn straight, he does. —Dalton Ross

The Other Black Girl (Sept. 13, Hulu)

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' book, The Other Black Girl follows Nella (Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant at Wagner Books, as her career in publishing takes a turn when Hazel (Ashley Murray) joins her company. Nella's excitement about having another Black coworker starts to dissipate when she thinks Hazel (and potentially Wagner Books as a whole) might be involved in something dangerous. "I've always been really big into horror, like The Stepford Wives and Rosemary's Baby and Stephen King and all the things that could be wrong with a person," Harris tells EW, specifically referencing Nella's realization that maybe Hazel isn't the work friend she's been looking for. As Harris, who also writes on the series, puts it, "I see this book and the show as a mishmash of genres." —Samantha Highfill

The Morning Show (Sept. 13, Apple TV+)

Picking up two years after the events of season, The Morning Show is ready to move on. "We've moved past the Mitch [Steve Carell] story, so we pivoted away from the sexual misconduct, but we're very still very much focused on women's autonomy, abortion rights, and the ways women's power is being challenged right now," director and executive producer Mimi Leder says. Season 3 will also introduce a handful of new players, from Jon Hamm's tech billionaire Paul Marks to Nicole Beharie joining the cast as Christina Hunter, a gold-medalist-turned-news-anchor. And both Paul and Christina will soon learn that there's always drama around UBA. "It's a very emotional season," Leder says. "There's a lot of laughing and a lot of crying." —S.H.

Wilderness 'Wilderness' | Credit: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/Firebird Pictures/Prime Video

Wilderness (Sept. 15, Prime Video)

What should've been a romantic road trip is going rogue on the upcoming Prime Video series Wilderness. The psychological thriller based on B.E. Jones' novel of the same name follows Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a blissfully happy married couple who live a lavish life in New York City. But bliss turns to betrayal when Liv finds out Will has cheated on her. They embark on the cross-country American road trip Liv has always fantasized about, but it turns out to be more reckless than she ever imagined. "The show takes a familiar human story of infidelity and then ups the stakes by moving it out of the domestic sphere and into the wilderness, exploring what would happen if your survival depended on the one person you could no longer trust," says executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff. Director So Yong Kim says that if you love shows like Killing Eve and The Diplomat, Wilderness is for you. "Our show has a distinctive cinematic look that stands out in the thriller genre," says Kim. "Liv's journey provokes the audience to reassess the power dynamics between husband and wife. It will stir them up, The story will definitely be a conversation starter." —Calie Schepp

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce In The Gold, episode 3, season 1 Hugh Bonneville on 'The Gold' | Credit: Sally Mais/Tannadice Pictures/Paramount+

The Gold (Sept. 17, Paramount+)

In November 1983, thieves stole 26 million pounds sterling worth of gold bullion from the Brink's Mat warehouse at Heathrow airport, a heist which would become of the most infamous in British history. The Gold tracks the attempts by an array of malefactors to turn the unexpectedly large haul into something spendable, and the attempts by the police to track down and arrest the criminals before they make the precious stolen bricks disappear. "It's a fascinating story, incredibly dense and unpredictable and full of memorable characters," says the show's executive producer Neil Forsyth. "It is also a rare thing, a story that is both famous and unknown. Although the crime itself is marked in British history, very few people know the amazing story of what happened next." The stacked cast of the six-episode limited series includes Preacher star Dominic Cooper, Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, and Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey who portrays a cop named DCI Brian Boyce. "[He] is the real-life police detective who led most of the Brink's-Mat investigation," says Forsyth. "He is a strong-willed, ex-military figure, who led the Task Force through all its successes, failures, and tragedies." —Clark Collis

Young Love (Sept. 21, Max)

The Young family is bringing viewers home. Picking up six months after the award-winning short film Hair Love, the show follows Zuri's family as they navigate their new normal with her mom Angela (Issa Rae) back from the hospital after a health scare. "Zuri is six-and-a-half going on 30. She acts older than she is, but still looks at the world as a kid," supervising director Mark Davis says about the central character played by newcomer Brooke Conaway. With Angela back home, Stephen (Scott Mescudi) is fighting for his big break as a music producer. "[Stephen's] art doesn't necessarily align with the business. His producing partner, voiced by Tamar Braxton, has more of a business sense whereas he doesn't necessarily want to make trendy music," he explains. Loretta Devine and Harry Lennix round out the incredible voice cast. —A.Y.

Sex Education Fall TV Preview Ncuti Gatwa on 'Sex Education' | Credit: Netflix

Sex Education (Sept. 21, Netflix)

Ever since Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) started their sex therapy clinic, the characters of Sex Education have been bravely exploring their relationships to sexuality and desire. That has made them trailblazers, both in the world of the show and for viewers at home. But following the closure of their school at the end of season 3, the final episodes thrust the characters into new environments. "Our kids are all of a sudden little fish in a big pond," series creator Laurie Nunn tells EW. "We're watching them going into this new environment and feeling out of their depth in different ways. Cavendish is very progressive. At Moordale they always thought they were a little bit ahead of the times but now, they're floundering." Rest assured, one way or another, the characters will figure out their paths forward. It's not unusual for high school shows to finish after four seasons, but Nunn says the end of Sex Education came organically: "I realized that by the time we arrived at that final episode, there weren't any cliffhangers and everything had just resolved itself." —Christian Holub

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Sept. 22, Peacock)

This action-packed three-part prequel to the John Wick movies reveals how Winston and Charon, the characters played by Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the films, came to take over New York's assassin-welcoming Continental Hotel. The show stars Colin Woodell as young Winston and Ayomide Adegun as a comparatively wet-behind-the-ears Charon. "We go back to the 1970s and we establish who Winston is at the time and who Charon, his concierge, is at the time before they formed a partnership," says filmmaker Albert Hughes (Menace II Society, The Book of Eli), who directed two of the episodes. "And there's this big group of interesting characters around that help [them]. Or don't." The film's cast also includes Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, and Ben Robson, who plays Winston's brother Frankie. "They have this very fractured relationship," Hughes says of the brothers. "They haven't seen each other in many years, and they're trying to mend it before it's too late." —C.C.

Love Is Blind (Sept. 22, Netflix)

If you thought season 4 of Love Is Blind was wild, you haven't seen anything yet. Showrunner Chris Coelen tells EW that season 5 (premiering Sept. 22) will be the best season yet of Netflix's reality dating experiment. "Even better than season 4," he promises. "There's unexpected love triangles that you don't see coming, there is some very intense and surprising relationship history that's unearthed, and there's some shocking revelations that happen that nobody in the cast sees coming." Season 5 brings the pods to Houston as a new group of singles try to fall in love sight unseen. And after season 4 introduced the series' first villains and featured the first time someone ended their engagement to get married to one of their pod exes, there's no telling what this new cast has in store. "I will say there's multiple firsts in this season that absolutely shocked me while they were happening," Coelen teases. "Sometimes you find love in the least expected places." —Sydney Bucksbaum

Krapopolis 'Krapopolis' | Credit: Fox

Krapopolis (Sept. 24, Fox)

Mortal king Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade), full of determination and some mommy issues, tries to run one of the world's first cities alongside his dysfunctional family of gods and monsters in Krapopolis, creator Dan Harmon's clever animated sitcom set in mythical ancient Greece. His hot mess of a family includes domineering mother Deliria (Hannah Waddingham), playboy father Shlub (Matt Berry), and eccentric half-siblings Stupendous (Pam Murphy) and Hippocampus (Duncan Trussell). "There are these amazing themes in Greek mythology about mortality versus immortality," Harmon tells EW prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "Meanwhile, there are these things in my imagination that get to live forever… Why don't I get to be like them? Ancient Greek stories are bold enough to suggest the reason you're not like them is because they're dicks. They're obnoxious. They're privileged. They're untested. Because they'll be around forever, they'll never know sacrifice, they'll never know courage, they'll never know misery. They'll never know all the flavors that make humanity. That's advanced stuff from a storytelling perspective." —J.W.

The Voice (Sept. 25, NBC)

The Voice season 24 remains a family affair. For those who quickly grew to love Blake Shelton and Niall Horan's father-son bond during season 23, the family-like bickering doesn't die down in Shelton's absence. With Gwen Stefani rejoining the series, she teases that she's had to "punish" her and Shelton's fellow coach-turned-adopted-son. Also returning to The Voice are John Legend and Reba McEntire, and those on set feel confident about the coaches' dynamic this year. "The audience will tune in for the singing, but they're going to stay because of our coaches and how great these four coaches are together in these chairs," warm-up comedian Bill Sindelar tells EW on set of the new season. —Briana Edwards

Fall TV Preview 2023 'The Irrational' | Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational (Sept. 25, NBC)

The Irrational is diving into the reason behind crime. Described as a "whydunnit," the NBC procedural centers on behavioral science expert Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he takes on high stakes cases ranging from a plane crash to a kidnapping. "We'll also get out of D.C. to explore a Vegas cheating scandal and a forgery scheme that turns into a murder in the art world," executive producer Jesse Warn teases. Human nature is Alec's expertise, so each episode will have an experiment that showcases how his talent relates to each case. While Alec has good relationships with those he works with (even some may not appreciate his help on their cases), the show will see him work with his ex-wife, a FBI agent played by Maahra Hill. "Their personal and professional lives are constantly bumping into each other which is a lot of fun," Warn explains. —A.Y.

Dancing With the Stars (Sept. 26, ABC/Disney+)

SAG-AFTRA may be on strike, but that won't keep the stars out of the ballroom. Season 32 brings the hit ballroom dance competition back to ABC (while also maintaining its live streaming presence on Disney+). #Scandoval scorned woman Adriana Madix of Vanderpump Rules will be competing for the Mirror Ball trophy, as will the latest Bachelorette Charity Lawson. The rest of the cast is still to be announced. But the ballroom will look a little different this year, absent pros Mark Ballas and Witney Carson, as well as the late head judge, Len Goodman. Host Tyra Banks also hung up her mic, but co-host Alfonso Ribeiro will return and he'll be joined by former DWTS pro Julianne Hough. No matter who is competing, we can't wait for this reality fave to cha-cha-cha its way back into our living rooms. —M.L.L.

The Masked Singer (Sept. 27, Fox)

10 seasons is a milestone worth celebrating for any show, and The Masked Singer is no different. The wacky disguised celebrity singing series is going appropriately gonzo, with 16 bonkers new masks broken into three groups, a slew of alumni and guest stars, the return of Wild Card contestants, new Battle Royale semi-final episodes per group with an added "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell twist, themed episodes, and more. And don't forget the special premiere kickoff episode (Sept. 10 immediately after the NFL doubleheader on Fox), which series executive producer Craig Plestis giddily tells EW is "one of the best episodes" in the show's history. He adds that it features "one of the best reveals" and "one of the best performances" on The Masked Singer to-date. Plestis admits, "The hype is always there, like, 'Oh, it's going to be the biggest,'" but, this time, he emphasizes, "It is." —Lauren Huff

Survivor (Sept. 27, CBS)

Survivor is a tough game. And it takes a tough person to win it. Which is precisely why Sabiyah Broderick believes she is cut out to be the winner of Survivor 45. The 28-year-old truck driver not only knows what it's like to deal with long hauls, but she can also draw on her experience of four years of active duty in the Marines. "I'm very excited to just let the elements mold and shape me into what the Survivor 45 winner looks like," Sabiyah told EW just before the game began. "I feel very prepared for mosquitoes. I mean, we got mosquitoes in Paris Island," she says of the military base. "And you have some of the meanest, toughest ladies that wear their uniforms every day — me being one of them." Plus, the Marines prepared Sabiyah for Survivor in another unique way. Don't expect the player to get rattled if host Jeff Probst calls her out in a challenge. Says the contestant of her time in the Corps: "We got mean drill instructors." —D.R.

The Golden Bachelor (Sept. 28, ABC)

Age ain't nothing but a number, and when it comes to the leading men of ABC's long-running dating show The Bachelor, that number has never been higher than 40. (Byron Velvick, season 6.) So, when the network began soliciting applications from "seniors looking for love" in 2020, fans were beyond intrigued. Three years and one global pandemic later, The Golden Bachelor — starring Gerry Turner, a wonderfully genial 72-year-old widower from Indiana — has finally arrived. "I am so hopeful that I find my right person," says Gerry, whose wife of 43 years, Toni, passed away in 2017. "I have really wonderful women here. They're intelligent, they're poised, they're elegant." A father, grandfather, and avid pickleball player, Gerry will date 22 women — ranging in age from 60 to 75 — and his 8-episode "journey" will feature all the franchise hallmarks fans expect, from roses to group dates to Fantasy Suites. And just like on The Bachelor, sparks will fly fast. Even though Gerry's "close circle of friends" advised him not to kiss on the first night, the Golden Bachelor admits, "I screwed that up." —Kristen Baldwin

Gen V (Sept. 29, Prime Video)

As if hormonal young adults entering college weren't overwhelming enough, Amazon's R-rated world of The Boys is adding superpowers to the mix. The growing franchise's first live-action spinoff series, Gen V (on Prime Video Sept. 29), opens the doors of Godolkin University, America's premier college for supes looking to join the most elite hero teams across the country. But because it exists in the same universe as Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, Antony Starr's Homelander, and Erin Moriarty's Starlight, things get pretty bloody pretty quickly. "In The Boys, we're seeing a bunch of superheroes where they wound up," says actor Asa Germann, who plays Sam, one of the young supes of Gen V. "But in this show, we aren't only following the supes in terms of their journey about becoming supes. We're following their journey in terms of how they're becoming people and how they're growing up and evolving and learning and creating relationships and destroying relationships — and really, at a core, figuring out what it means to be a hero." —N.R.

Found (Oct. 3, NBC)

Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) is a maverick on a mission. New crime drama Found focuses on how people from marginalized communities are failed by the system when they go missing. According to NBC, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States annually and people of color make up more than half of that figure. That's where Mosely and Associates come in. "Some people call her a vigilante because she's not going to be tied down by laws and rules. Her job is not complete until they've been returned to their loved ones. It's a calling that she takes very seriously and permeates her entire life," show creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll says. The role of Gabi changed when Carroll met Hampton. Carroll was meeting with the star of her new series to discuss directing opportunities for Hampton. "Gabi was originally envisioned as a bit younger and Shanola had Gabi in all the right ways," Carroll says. —A.Y.

Sullivan’s Crossing Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray on 'Sullivan's Crossing' | Credit: Michael Tompkins/Fremantle

Sullivan's Crossing (Oct. 4, The CW)

When Sullivan's Crossing hits The CW, former Gilmore Girls costars Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson will find themselves in a new small town. Based on Robyn Carr's best-selling book series, the series follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) as she returns home and reunites with her estranged father, Sully (Scott Patterson) following a tragedy in her life. Murray, meanwhile, plays Cal, a potential love interest (and naturally very attractive small town guy). "The books look at what it means to come back home and reconnect with your past," executive producer Christopher E. Perry says. "There's a lot of emotion and drama in these books that are presented in a very relatable way." The series aims to bring that emotion and drama to the screen. "There's a little bit of everything in the show from medical drama, to unrequited love, with a little action thrown in as well," Perry says. —S.H.

Fall TV Preview 2023 'Quantum Leap' | Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC

Quantum Leap (Oct. 4, NBC)

Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) was lost in time at the end of Quantum Leap season 1 and the new season picks up in the 1970s. "He leaps into a military transport mission and finds himself stranded in Russia," executive producer Chris Grismer says. He will be joined by guest stars Melissa Roxburgh, P.J. Byrne and Aaron Abrams in what is described as a 43-minute movie. "It [is] one of our biggest episodes," Grismer teases. With the season 1 complex mythology put to bed, the new season feels more like the original series with each leap being the focus as Ben tries to find his way home. "There could be a larger mission that is driving his leaps and we do see him embrace that more and more," Grismer explains. Also, get prepared to see Peter Gadiot and Eliza Taylor as two of the aforementioned guest stars. —A.Y.

Fall TV Preview 2023 'Transplant' | Credit: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Transplant (Oct. 5, NBC)

York Memorial Hospital has a new boss. When Transplant returns, Dr. Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma) has settled into being the new head of the emergency department, and she has some big ideas. "[Dr. Bishop] was more of a father figure for Bash and Mags. Dr. Devi is more practical," executive producer Josee Vallee says. Meanwhile, Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq) is shifting from surviving to building a life. "Him and his sister want to be Canadian citizens and are applying for citizenship," Vallee says. Part of that shift will involve the other cliffhanger of whether Bash will actually start a relationship with love interest Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf). The theme of the season is adaptation as Bash figures out his new normal, Mags navigates her own career and Dr. Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) deals with the effects of surviving the season 2 finale helicopter crash. —A.Y.

Bargain 'Bargain' | Credit: TVING Co/Paramount+

Bargain (Oct. 5, Paramount+)

Nothing is exactly what it appears to be in the South Korean series Bargain. The six-part thriller takes place in a remote hotel outside of Seoul where prostitution, murder, and auctioning off organs to the highest bidder are all in a day's work for the quick-witted Joo-young (Jong-seo Jeon). However, when a catastrophic earthquake traps all of the hotel's inhabitants under a thick layer of rubble, Joo-young is forced to team up with an unlikely companion (Seon-kyu Jin) in order to survive. Whether he can actually be trusted, however, is a different story. Find out why director Woo-sung Jeon calls the series "a strange, terrifying, but exhilarating story of villains" who "toe the line between lies and truths" when Bargain premieres on Paramount+. —Emlyn Travis

Our Flag Means Death (Oct. 5, Max)

Avast! TV's best queer pirate rom-com is setting sail for a second season. Season 1 followed aspiring swashbuckler Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he struck up an unlikely friendship — and eventual love affair — with his murderous mentor Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). The star-crossed captains suffered a devastating breakup in the season 1 finale, and season 2 finds them grappling with heartbreak. "They're both pretty immature in their own way," explains series creator David Jenkins. "The course of this season is: Can they find their way to maybe a more mature form of love?" We'll have to wait and see whether Stede and Blackbeard's journey leads them to treasure — or whether their love will end up lost at sea. —Devan Coggan

Loki (Oct. 6, Disney+)

Grab your jet ski: Marvel's time-traveling, universe-hopping series returns to Disney+, once again following Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) as they search for the shape-shifting villain Kang (Jonathan Majors). Season 2 will journey from the glitz of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair to the sprawling halls of the Time Variance Authority, also introducing new characters like tech expert OB (Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, in yet another multiverse-hopping role). Executive producer Kevin Wright promises that there's even more mischief afoot. "We made a weird show [in season 1], and people responded to how weird it was," Wright explains. "So, we wanted to push it further." The God of Mischief will be pleased. —D.C.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Oct. 12, Netflix)

Modern horror maven Mike Flanagan has already adapted the literary works of Stephen King (Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep), Shirley Jackson (The Haunting of Hill House), Henry James (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Christopher Pike (The Midnight Club). Now, he's fulfilling fan wishes by tackling Edgar Allen Poe. The Fall of the House of Usher remixes the gothic poet's body of work, with particular emphasis on the 1839 short story of the same name. Siblings Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell) have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into a thriving, if controversial empire. But when a mysterious woman from their past — the shape-shifting demon who goes by Verna (Carla Gugino) — arrives in their present to kill the heirs to the Usher dynasty, dark secrets emerge. The whole story unfolds during a sit-down conversation in the present as a now haggard and grieving Roderick looks back on his life with C. Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly), the attorney who's long sought to put these corrupt tycoons behind bars. —N.R.

Frasier (Oct. 12, Paramount+)

After spending several years in Boston on Cheers, then more than a decade in Seattle for Frasier, Frasier Crane is back in Beantown for a revival of his eponymous series — and with it, the man who has so famously played him for nearly 40 years, Kelsey Grammer. On the new Paramount+ sitcom, Frasier hopes to reconnect with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), whom he rarely gets to see. Freddy, however, isn't all that interested in repairing their relationship — but he doesn't have much of a choice. And while the iconic bar Cheers is no longer, not to worry because Frasier, Freddy, and the new cast of characters frequent a place where everybody knows their names. This one, though, is named Mahoney's, a tribute to late Frasier actor John Mahoney. "I preferred Cheers, but they didn't want that for some reason," director James Burrows jokes. —Gerrad Hall

GOOSEBUMPS - “Cuckoo Clock of Doom” Justin Long on 'Goosebumps' | Credit: Disney/David Astorga

Goosebumps (Oct. 13, Disney+ and Hulu)

Boo! Goosebumps is back in the form of this Disney+ reboot series, which follows a group of five high schoolers in the small town of Port Lawrence as they unearth dark secrets linked to the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teenager named Harold Biddle. It draws on elements from five of the most popular stories from R.L. Stine's best-selling books, but that doesn't mean people who aren't familiar with the horror series won't find something to love here. In fact, says star Justin Long in a conversation captured pre-strike, "If you haven't read the books it's going to be just as entertaining, if not more so, because a lot of these stories will be a total surprise. There are big scares, big laughs, and even a few tears — sometimes all within the same scene." However, he says, Goosebumps devotees should still "expect some fun little connections and winks to the book series." Adds longtime Goosebumps fan and star Zack Morris, also pre-strike, "This series is not like anything you've seen before. The creators have taken moments and inspiration from the book series and created a whole new story — there's something for everyone." —L.H.

Shining Vale season 2 Courteney Cox Courteney Cox on 'Shining Vale' | Credit: Starz

Shining Vale (Oct. 13, Starz)

When crafting a second season of horror-comedy Shining Vale, co-creators Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan had one big challenge: Why the heck wouldn't the Phelps family just move out of that god-forsaken home? "The challenge with a ghost story is how to make it so the family doesn't just move out of the house. Most ghost stories are anthologies enabling writers to start over," Astrof explains in a conversation captured pre-strike, adding, "I had to figure out a way to do a complete reset on the story and the characters, and then build again on that." The solution, says Astrof, was to make things "more complex" by making season 2 be "not Pat's story alone" and giving "each family member their own arcs." The resulting episodes pick up four months after the events of season 1, when Pat (Courteney Cox) is released from the psychiatric hospital early only to discover her children don't need her, Terry (Greg Kinnear) doesn't remember her, the new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like her demon Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), and the house is starting to reveal its dark past. In other words, something is lurking in the shadows in Shining Vale… and it's not just the demon. —L.H.

Lessons in Chemistry (Oct. 13, Apple TV+)

Here's a science experiment: What do you get when you combine a best-selling novel, an Oscar-winning actress, and a stylish 1960s setting? Solution: Lessons in Chemistry, a delightful Apple TV+ drama that blends chemistry and cooking to explosive effect. Bonnie Garmus' debut novel won over readers when it hit shelves last year, and now, series creator Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Jury Duty) is bringing it to the small screen with an eight-episode miniseries. Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, a whip-smart scientist who launches a second act as a TV cooking show host in the '60s. "She did so much research," Eisenberg says of the Captain Marvel star. "She's a very believable chemist, and she is a more than believable cook. More than that, she just has a giant heart, and all of that comes through." —D.C.

Fboy Island (Oct. 16, The CW)

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston was unfamiliar with FBoy Island until she was approached about joining the dating show, which is making the move from Max to the CW for its third season. But after binging season 2, Thurston was hooked. "There were more reasons to say yes than no," Thurston tells EW. The reality star and comedian is joined by model Hali Okeowo and influencer Daniella Grace as they try to parse out the Nice Guys from the FBoys with all the usual FBoy Island antics viewers have come to love. "We really got to just have fun and laugh," Thurston says. But the fun doesn't mean there won't be some twists and turns in the upcoming season. Thurston adds of the 21 men: "We're really just thinking we have them figured out, and then joke's on us." —Ashley Boucher

Living For The Dead 'Living For The Dead' | Credit: Hulu

Living for the Dead (Oct. 18, Hulu)

Move over Ghostbusters, the Ghost Hunties are here to save the day in Hulu's Living For the Dead. The reality series, which is executive produced by Kristen Stewart, sees its team of uniquely qualified queer paranormal experts Juju Bae, Logan Taylor, Alex Le May, Roz Hernandez, and Ken Boggle visit some of the U.S.'s most haunted hotspots — from a frightening clown motel to a spooky strip club — to provide love, support, and guidance to those living inside and outside of the spirit world. "We've seen enough paranormal shows where you just go to a house, someone gets scared, and then we don't ever resolve it," executive producer Rob Eric tells EW. "This actually has a resolve, it has a story, and it shows the heart of our team and how important it is for them to deal with the spiritual world [and help] somebody who is dealing with it in a way that they didn't think they could get past." —E.T.

Upload (Oct. 20, Prime Video)

There are nose bleeds ... and then there's whatever is happening to Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell). When Upload ended its second season, shippers everywhere were ecstatic: Not only had Nathan successfully downloaded himself into a new physical body, but he'd finally been able to be intimate with Nora (Andy Allo)! But when his nose started bleeding soon after, fans were reminded that previous downloads ended with ... exploding heads. "One of the really fun things in season 3 is that there is a ticking bomb, and that bomb is the lead of the show," director and executive producer Jeffrey Blitz tells EW. However, a ticking bomb doesn't mean everything's terrible. "This season takes what was a very abstract and even strictly futuristic kind of romance and it turns it into a real world love story," Blitz promises. Let's just hope love can save us all. (And by "us all," we mean Nathan.) —S.H.

Fear the Walking Dead (Oct. 22, AMC)

The final six episodes of the first Walking Dead spin-off series will finally reunite the two cast members who go all the way back to season 1 — Kim Dickens and Colman Domingo. While Dickens' Madison returned in the season 7 finale after being "killed off" back in season 4, she has yet to share the screen with Domingo's Strand since her encore appearance. And while the two formed a close bond in their first go-round, that may not be the case this time. "We're kind of now focused a lot with the OGs from the beginning of the show," says executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis. However, the man who also directed the series finale notes that "It doesn't mean necessarily that they're going to have one like-minded idea on how to continue and move on. Everyone's had a lot of separation and there's been a lot of difference of opinion based on things." In other words, vintage Madison and Strand. —D.R.

Fellow Travelers (Oct. 27, Showtime)

There's more to Fellow Travelers, the new miniseries coming to Showtime by way of Paramount+, than sex — even if some viewers are coming to see Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Magic Mike's Matt Bomer performing some pretty primal and intoxicating acts between the bed sheets. Part political thriller, part romance, the period drama sees the young, somewhat naive Tim Laughlin (Bailey) arrive on the Hill in Washington, D.C. in the 1950s. Amid President McCarthy's Lavender Scare purge of homosexuals from government positions, he meets and falls in love with the charismatic Hawkins Fuller (Bomer). The series tracks the waxing and waning relationship across decades, as they come in and out of each other's live, leading up to the AIDs crisis of the 1980s. Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (1993's Philadelphia) says he was "haunted" for years by Thomas Mallon's book Fellow Travelers, on which the show is loosely based. "I expanded the story and added decades," he says, "but the essentials of who Hawk and Tim are came from that book." —N.R.

The Gilded Age 'The Gilded Age' | Credit: HBO / Barbara Nitke

The Gilded Age (Oct. 29, HBO)

The Russells are at it again. Season 2 of The Gilded Age picks up about six months after the grand success of Bertha's ball in the season 1 finale. But both Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George (Morgan Spector) have new battlegrounds. Bertha spearheads a face-off between the old money Academy of Music and the newly founded Metropolitan Opera House, while George faces a more timely challenge — the demands of labor unions. No, the show isn't catapulting over a century forward in time. "The labor question was sweeping the country," notes executive producer Crockett, teasing a massive strike this season. "The concentration of wealth had never happened as much as in that period. Now, it is that way again. The pendulum has swung back. It's an issue of our time." And we thought Julian Fellowes only wrote taboo love affairs and scheming ladies' maids. —M.L.L.

Fall TV Preview 2023 'Neon' | Credit: Netflix

Neon (Oct. 19, Netflix)

Get ready to meet Santi (Tyler Dean Flores)! Netflix comedy Neon follows the passionate aspiring Reggaeton superstar as he heads to Miami with his two best friends to take over the industry. "It's a comedy with heart that shows aspects of a very popular worldwide phenomenon that is Reggaeton with some silliness involved," Oz Rodriguez, who directed the pilot, says. Neon will show the struggles young music professionals face from different avenues within the industry, including feeling like you're selling out to achieve your dreams. Santi's journey through the music industry is full of comedic pitfalls, which also allows the Reggaeton artists (including EP Danny Yankee) who appear on the show to let loose. "It's really cool to see some of these artists in that space because they don't get to do that," Rodriguez says. "They are doing their music and videos, but don't get to be silly in the ways that are in the show." —A.Y.

Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch on 'Bosch: Legacy' Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch on 'Bosch: Legacy' | Credit: Warrick Page/Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy (Oct. 20, Amazon Freevee)

The first season of Bosch: Legacy opened a new chapter for tenacious ex-LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), who struck out on his own as a private investigator after being frustrated by years of institutional failures. But while he found his footing over the course of the season, viewers were left on an agonizing cliffhanger when Bosch discovered that his rookie-cop daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), had gone missing. Fortunately, audiences won't have to wait long for answers once season 2 kicks off, with the action picking up "basically in real time," according to executive producer Henrik Bastin. He adds that the first two episodes function "almost like a movie," while also setting things in motion for rest of the season (which is based on Michael Connelly's 2015 novel The Crossing). Regarding Maddie's fate, Bastin teases, "Any way this gets resolved is going to have big implications on [Bosch] as a person, as a father and as a detective." —Oliver Gettell

Black Cake 'Black Cake' | Credit: Hulu

Black Cake (Nov. 1, Hulu)

Eleanor Bennett (Chipo Chung) has a story to tell. Black Cake, based on Charmaine Wilkerson's 2022 novel, is a family drama wrapped up in a murder mystery. Eleanor's adult children find out the previously concealed truth about her life through a series of recordings after her death. We meet Covey (Elenaor's younger self played by Mia Issac) as a runaway bride in the 1960s fleeing Jamaica after a murder at the wedding and follow as she travels the world on a journey that eventually leads her to Eleanor's present. "We will know who committed the murder by the end of the first season and we return to the murder throughout from multiple perspectives as we clear suspects," creator Marissa Jo Cerar teases. Black Cake adds to the original text by expanding the story, but Cerar promises that the changes "honor the book." —A.Y.

All The Light We Cannot See (Nov. 2, Netflix)

To play the lead role of Marie-Laure, the blind French teenager surviving the devastation of World War II in All the Light We Cannot See, director/executive producer Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project) wanted to find a similarly blind or low-vision actress. "I did an open casting call to the world," Levy says. "It was literally just an email blast: open calls, anybody could submit an iPhone video from their home. We got thousands, and out of those thousands, there was this one by a Fulbright Scholar who was a PhD candidate in rhetoric at Penn State." That would be Aria Mia Loberti, who costars with Louis Hofmann. Hofmann plays Marie's unexpected kindred spirit, Werner, a brilliant young man enlisted by Hitler's regime to track down illegal broadcasts. "I saw her on this casting link, and I sort of couldn't believe my eyes because she looked and felt so poised and so perfect for this role," Levy continues. "Only later did I learn that not only has she never acted before, she has never auditioned before. It was a one-in-a-million discovery, and together we were on our way to making something that meant so much to both of us." —N.R.

Invincible (Nov. 3, Netflix)

In the first episodes of Invincible, titular teenage superhero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) seemed to have a pretty normal life… other than fighting alien invaders and mad scientists alongside his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), of course. But — true to the comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley — season 1 of Invincible ended with one hell of a revelation. Far from a benevolent Superman figure, Omni-Man was actually an advance agent of the intergalactic Viltrumite Empire, sent to prepare Earth for conquest. He fled the planet after a bloody battle with Invincible, but now things really get interesting. "There is a sense with season 2 that this is where things really kick off," Kirkman, an executive producer on the series, tells EW. "Mark having to overcome this confrontation with his father and become his own hero, with everything now on his shoulders, this is where he has his moments to shine. This is when we really get to know him as a character." —C.H.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Nov. 5, Paramount+)

Architect of the Yellowstone-verse Taylor Sheridan returns with yet another Western for Paramount+, this one focusing on real-life Deputy US Marshal Bass Reeves, portrayed by David Oyelowo. A former slave, Reeves went on to capture more than 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals in Indian Territory (modern-day Oklahoma) during the post-Reconstruction era. Dennis Quaid also stars as Sherrill Lynn, the Deputy US Marshal who recruits Reeves. Oyelowo, who also serves as an executive producer, wants this series to help place the contributions Black people have made to America in a context "outside of the lines of what we have normally seen. I really hope people come away and have a reframing and an acceptance of the fact that even though it was under duress, Black people were so instrumental in building this country," the Selma star says prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I really hope that, especially as we get so many slave narratives in this period, this is one of empowerment — literally — this man is empowered, and he takes that power and he uses it for the good of his community and his country." —Lester Brathwaite

The Buccaneers Matthew Broome and Kristine Frøseth in “The Buccaneers” premiering November 8, 2023 on Apple TV+ 'The Buccaneers' | Credit: Angus Pigott/Apple

The Buccaneers (Nov. 8, Apple TV+)

The Gilded Age moves across the pond in Katherine Jakeways' adaptation of Edith Wharton's final unfinished novel, The Buccanears. Culture clash is afoot when a group of fun-loving American heiresses seeking aristocratic husbands take London's 1870s season by storm. With an unfinished novel, the creative team had room to explore and expand. "This is our own contemporary, spirited version of a Wharton novel," notes executive producer Beth Willis. "We want the girls to feel as accessible, real, and relatable as any human being in 2023. [The girls have this] idea of a lord and a castle, but the reality is chilly, literally and metaphorically in terms of the way they were received. These high-spirited, independent young girls find themselves traveling to England where they meet dukes and lords and go through the trials and tribulations of being a young person, [exploring timely themes] such as consent, friendship, and sisterhood." —M.L.L.

Julia Season 2 'Julia' season 2 | Credit: Max

Julia (Nov. 16, Max)

Smell that? It's the savory aroma of beef bourguignon simmering in the kitchen and a new season of Julia coming to Max. The comedy series takes notes from Julia Child's life, career and her long-running TV series The French Chef. In the beginning of this new season we meet Sarah Lancashire's Julia in France, the country that of course inspired her delicious cooking journey. Christine Tobin, a food stylist for the series, looks back on how a rustic French feast came together for episode 1. "From our beautiful location in France, we prepared foods in a rustic kitchen where there was an abundance of lemon trees, olive groves and fresh herbs right outside its doors," says Tobin. "The homeowner invited me to pick fruits and vegetables from her garden which allowed me to design a true farm-to-table experience. This ability to handpick our ingredients not only enhanced our food scene but added such breadth to the cooking experience." —C.S.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Nov. 17, Netflix)

The cast from director Edgar Wright's music-infused 2010 action-comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunites for this anime series. That means Michael Cera reprises the role of the titular indie-rock bass-player and Mary Elizabeth Winstead is back as his super-cool package-delivering love interest Ramona Flowers while Chris Evans, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman, among others, portray Ramona's "Evil Exes." Executive producer Bryan Lee O'Malley, who wrote the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, promises a show that will seem both familiar and different to fans. "I kept thinking, I have to tell the story of Scott Pilgrim in a world where the story of Scott Pilgrim has already been told and people know it," he says. "I had to kind of splash a new coat of paint on it and f--- around with it." —C.C.

Fargo (Nov. 21, FX and Hulu)

Break out your best winter coat, because Fargo is going "back to our roots" for its fifth season, executive producer Warren Littlefield tells EW. "We start small," he explains, "and then, due to people taking a number of bad forks in the road, making bad decisions, it escalates." The fifth season of FX's Emmy award-winning anthology series, created by Noah Hawley, follows Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple), a seemingly normal housewife whose mysterious past comes back to haunt her after she lands herself in hot water with local authorities. With the fearsome North Dakota sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) hot on her trail, plus curious deputies Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris) and Indira Olmstead (Richa Moorjani), Dot must fight to protect herself and her family — with the begrudging help of her stern mother-in-law Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh) — by any means necessary. —E.T.

Obliterated 'Obliterated' | Credit: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Obliterated (Nov. 30, Netflix)

When an elite task force stops a plot to blow up Vegas, they do what any red-blooded American badasses would do: They get absolutely trashed. But whoops. Turns out that the threat they thought they'd neutralized is still very much a threat and now, absolutely trashed, they have to stumble their way to saving the day… yet again. Only this time, they've got a ton of booze, drugs, and god knows what else in their systems. Created by the trio that brought you Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — Obliterated is a raunchy, raucous action-comedy that Hurwitz promises is "something audiences have never seen before: a serialized streaming series that combines summer blockbuster style-action with the kind of laugh-out-loud, hard R-rated comedy we used to make before Cobra Kai." Originally planned for TBS, Hurwitz says the move to Netflix really allowed them to "let our creative freak flags fly." Heal adds, "While planning this debaucherous action-adventure, we knew it would be just plain inauthentic to pull punches when it comes to the sex and violence on screen. There are shocks, laughs, and cringes hiding around every nook and cranny." —L.B.

The Santa Clauses (November, Disney+)

Although The Santa Clauses began with the assertion that Tim Allen's Scott Calvin was ready to hang up the red coat and step down as Santa, the season 1 finale saw the character rededicate himself to Christmas — now with his whole family along for the ride. Season 2 of the seasonal Disney+ series will further explore the family's North Pole headquarters, but also see them journey to new locales, such as a Santa-themed amusement park. "I thought this season was going to be easy, because we've already built all the sets. But then I'm reading the scripts, and I find out about Santopolis," production designer Melanie Jones tells EW. "It's huge, and it comes with a Santa Claus Museum." Rest assured, The Santa Clauses really earns its plural title this season. Set decorator Maile Cassara guesses that, at its height, the Santa Claus Museum is filled with five thousand Santa figures. "We all love Santa on the show, but you walked in and it was overwhelming," Jones laughs. —C.H.

Hosts Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines walking through the hotel, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Hotel. Credit: Ruthie Martin/Magnolia Network

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (November, Max/Discovery)

At this point, viewers have watched Texas-based couple Chip and Joanna Gaines remodel homes — including a barn (and a houseboat!) — a bed and breakfast, a restaurant, the Silos, a castle, and much more. But with Fixer Upper: The Hotel, the pair has found a new (even bigger) way to challenge themselves. "For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration, and home," Chip and Joanna Gaines said to EW. "We've always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay." Somebody grab the shiplap! —S.H.

Doctor Who (November, Disney+)

Veteran Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate return for three special episodes to mark the science fiction show's 60th anniversary. New cast members include Neil Patrick Harris in an as-yet-unannounced role, Yasmin Finney as another mysterious character called Rose – the same name as a character once portrayed on the show by Billie Piper – and Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to replace Tennant as the titular two-hearted time traveler. "To get to have another proper runaround was a joy I never really imagined," Tennant told EW, in an interview which took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I just hope I look as fast as I did in the 2000s!" —C.C.

Power Book III Credit: Cara Howe/Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Dec. 1, Starz)

In the third season of the Power prequel series, young Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) must grapple with the web of lies woven by his mother, the black widow herself, Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Tony-winner Patina Miller). Having spent much of his life in the dark, Kanan's finally seeing the light — and let's just say he doesn't like what he sees. Kanan is at a crossroads where he has to decide between right and wrong, good and evil, and to whom he will remain loyal. Meanwhile, the rest of Kanan's family has their own struggles, including his uncle Marvin (London Brown), who hopes to redeem himself by being a good father to daughter Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), who's just trying to break the cycle of her family's dark past. Kanan's other uncle Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) wrestles with his own demons while trying to attain legitimate success. And as for Raq, having finally come clean, she's hoping for a fresh start, both personally and professionally. That, of course, is easier said than done. —L.B.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Dec. 20, Disney+)

Rick Riordan's best-selling book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been adapted for the screen before — but in the years since Logan Lerman played the titular demigod, the franchise's fanbase has only grown. Riordan knew his legions of fans deserved a better adaptation: One that was more faithful to the beloved books, while also reflecting the diversity of the modern world. "In terms of updating the story 20 years on, it was important that I looked at it again with fresh eyes and made sure that the story was speaking to all kids, and that everyone could look at this series and see themselves," Riordan says. The first Percy Jackson book, The Lightning Thief, was originally published in 2005 — which means several of the young actors now playing the characters grew up reading it. Riordan's personal involvement in the show means the world to them. "Meeting Rick was exciting because I've been looking at his face on the back of a book for years," says Walker Scobell, who plays Percy in the new series. "You can really hear Percy in his voice when he speaks." —C.H.

For All Mankind (Fall, Apple TV+)

Another season, another time jump. This alternate-history drama (in which the USSR beats the US to the moon) will pick things up in the 2000s — at least eight years after that heartbreaking season 3 finale. Ed (Joel Kinnaman) and Danielle (Krys Marshall) are showing their age but still active in space exploration, and we'll hopefully find out what Margo (Wrenn Schmidt) is up to in Moscow. The cast who survived last season are joined in season 4 by Home Alone and Shrill star Daniel Stern as Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA; The Terminal List's Tyner Rushing as Samantha, a space worker on the Mars colony; The Americans' Svetlana Efremova as Irina Morozova, a high-ranking Soviet official; and Servant's Toby Kebbell as Miles, a former oil worker pursuing a new job opportunity on Mars. "We're exploring an upstairs-downstairs dynamic," EP Maril Davis says of "average Joes" joining the astronauts and scientists this season. —Patrick Gomez

Doom Patrol (Fall, Max)

The final episodes of DC's most surreal superhero show pick up right where we left the Doom Patrol characters: In the eerie pocket dimension of Orqwith. If one thing unites teammates as disparate as the dissociative Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Robotman (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan), it's the shared longevity of their lifespans. Now, these characters are desperately trying to save their vitality from being stolen by a frightening force known as Immortus — and it couldn't happen in a nicer place. "The show creator [Jeremy Carver] really wanted to present Orqwith to the fans, because they've been talking about it since season 1," midseason premiere director Bosede William tells EW. "So we worked very closely with the production designer to put it together and figure out, what was the lighting going to be? How big were the bones? What were the flowers going to look like? There were so many details. It was really fun putting together that world." —Christian Holub

Slow Horses season 3 Gary Oldman Credit: Jack English/Apple TV+

Slow Horses (Fall, Apple TV+)

In the British thriller series Slow Horses Gary Oldman's unkempt and flatulent spymaster Jackson Lamb routinely makes clear to his staff of disgraced MI5 employees that he regards them as utterly worthless. But at the start of the new season we learn that at least one of the team has value to an unknown enemy. "Season 3 returns to the downbeat offices of Slough House, but with a new mystery, and a new investigation, that is kicked off when one of the Slow Horses becomes the target of a kidnap," says executive producer Jamie Laurenson. "This season begins with the conundrum of how they rescue one of their numbers and then things get much more complicated." —C.C.

Selling Sunset (Fall, Netflix)

S---show. Rollercoaster. Dumpster fire. These are just some of the phrases thrown out by Bre Tiesi to describe the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. "There's stuff that you're just not gonna expect. [There] are just so many what-the-f--- moments," Tiesi tells EW. But despite the drama, fans can expect some sweeter moments in season 7 as well — particularly between new pals Tiesi and longtime cast member Chrishell Stause. "I had a good moment with Chrishell… It's a little bit different than some of the things I feel like that's been portrayed for her and myself," Tiesi teases. Stause adds that she appreciates Tiesi's "no-nonsense approach" to real estate and relationships. "You know where you stand with her," she says. —A.B.

