The NBC workplace comedy’s third season ended with the moment fans had been waiting for: Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) finally hooked up — and every Cloud 9 store around the world watched them do it. You can expect that this will have an affect on everyone in season 4, which picks up four or five months after the finale. “We’re going to find out that Jonah and Amy have both been suspended for a number of months,” says Spitzer. “Everyone else knows there’s something there [between Amy and Jonah] and that changes the way they deal with each other and the way everybody deals with them.” Overall, Spitzer promises that change will be big a part of the season. “This season is going to be really exciting and a little bit of a departure from what we’ve seen in the past.” —Chancellor Agard