The best-dressed characters of fall TV 2019

To the nines
Autumn is the season when the cream of the fashion crop flourishes on television, and this fall in particular has been quite fruitful. From period pieces to creatively styled contemporaries, here are the fall TV characters who are stealing the small screen with their style.
Astrid Sloan, The Politician
Astrid Sloan (Lucy Boynton) is your resident mean girl, with a mean sense of style to match. Her struts through the halls of Saint Sebastian High School to undermine Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) are made even more epic in preppy ensembles. Bubblegum-colored tweed dresses with knee-high suede boots and baby-doll tops never looked more fierce.
David Rose, Schitt’s Creek
Needless to say, the Rose family’s lives have been a Schitt show since their business manager robbed them of their fortune — but fortunately David’s (Dan Levy) fashion sense did not suffer on that account. The eldest Rose sibling’s style is the definition of a well-curated capsule wardrobe: all black looks with an edge, like a mohawk-hooded sweater that he dawned in an Amish farm field, or a lightning bolt onyx sweater matched with white-rimmed sunnies.
(Schitt’s Creek aired earlier this year on Pop TV but just hit Netflix, so we’re counting it as part of the fall season.)
Jules Vaughn, Euphoria
Jules (Hunter Schafer) might be mistaken for the 2019 version of a “manic pixie dream girl” with her shimmery eyebrows and Sailor Moon-esque outfits. But as Euphoria buffs know, her ethereal presence is only one aspect of her character, and she grapples with undeniably human issues on the show. Her outfits will draw you in, but her tragic backstory make you want to stay.
Maddy Perez, Euphoria
Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) raven locks contrasted with lavender separates captured Nate Jacob’s (Jacob Elordi) heart and ours. Plus, her beauty looks are serving us up some much-needed inspiration just in time for Halloween. Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy told EW she referenced a picture of Nina Simone with rhinestones in her eyebrows when conceptualizing Maddy’s makeup.
Angela Abar, Watchmen
The masked vigilante archetype may not be new, but Angela Abar (Regina King) does it with such fashionable finesse. She keeps her identity a secret with a full-faced mask but brings a touch of personality to her uniform with a floor-length cape dress over a white turtleneck. We love how her officer’s badge looks like a belt buckle that cinches the waist of her ensemble.
Catherine the Great, Catherine the Great
Marie Antoinette is normally top of mind when it comes to stylish monarchs of the Rococo period, but as Helen Mirren’s Catherine the Great will show, the Russian empress’ royal garb is not to be missed. Plus, did Marie Antoinette throw cross-dressing balls? Well, Empress Catherine on the HBO show certainly has!
Judy Gemstone, The Righteous Gemstones
She’s not just a standout because she is the only girl in the family! From a lavender and pink tweed suit to a hot-pink sequin minidress, Judy (Edi Patterson) is the shiniest of the Gemstones.
Lola Carmichael, All Rise
Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) is serving justice in the courtroom, and when the judge’s robe comes off she’s serving some killer off-duty style. Picture well-tailored trench coats with ankle-length dresses and pointed pumps so sharp that they cut through all pretense.
Pray Tell, Pose
Billy Porter is a sartorial savior as Pray Tell in FX’s Pose. Case in point: his vibrant green trench coat paired with a gold bus hat. With its glorious technicolor wardrobe, the show won the Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes.
Sutton Brady, The Bold Type
When you’re Scarlet magazine’s fashion assistant by day and a fashion designer in training by night, your style had better be on point! Sutton (Meghann Fahy) does business casual with seamless millennial flair, such as by pairing a statement floral blazer with a plain white T and a miniskirt with exposed pockets.