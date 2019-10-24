The best-dressed characters of fall TV 2019

Needless to say, the Rose family’s lives have been a Schitt show since their business manager robbed them of their fortune — but fortunately David’s (Dan Levy) fashion sense did not suffer on that account. The eldest Rose sibling’s style is the definition of a well-curated capsule wardrobe: all black looks with an edge, like a mohawk-hooded sweater that he dawned in an Amish farm field, or a lightning bolt onyx sweater matched with white-rimmed sunnies.

(Schitt’s Creek aired earlier this year on Pop TV but just hit Netflix, so we’re counting it as part of the fall season.)