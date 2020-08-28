Your guide to all the fall 2020 TV premiere dates
The pandemic may have kept you home all spring and summer, but what about the fall? Well... you still might need to spend some quality time on your couch then, too.
But there are ways to make it more tolerable during this pandemic, and it begins with a T and ends with a V. Yes, the effects of Hollywood's shutdown in March will continue to ripple through the TV world, delaying all sorts of projects until next year and creating a schedule that is most definitely subject to change. And, yes, you will find an unusual amount of game shows and imported dramas to fill the copious holes. But despite what you may have feared, though, there are plenty of comedies (especially animated), non-imported dramas, and reality shows headed your way over the next few months.
Fox’s Sunday night animation line-up will arrive right on schedule, with veterans The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers returning on Sept. 27. The Pearsons return to NBC for season 5 on Nov. 10 with a two-hour premiere. The streamers want you to make space for space programs, including Hilary Swank's Netflix astronaut drama Away on Sept. 4, Disney+'s retro-drama The Right Stuff on Oct. 9, and season 3 of CBS All Access drama Star Trek: Discovery on Oct. 15.
Can't stop thinking about the 2016 presidential election ahead of 2020's showdown? HBO unveils Agents of Chaos, Alex Gibney's two-part documentary that explores Russian interference, on Sept. 23 and 24, while Showtime unspools the two-part miniseries The Comey Rule (starring Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels as James Comey) on Sept. 27 and 28. If British monarchy is more your cup of Earl Grey, The Crown returns to Netflix on Nov. 15.
You might choose to kick off September by returning to school (A.P. Bio season 3 streams on Sept. 3) before getting Woke with Lamorne Morris on Sept. 9. HBO's Sept. 12 special Coastal Elites showcases Issa Rae, Bette Midler, Dan Levy, and Sarah Paulson, the latter of which also stars in Ryan Murphy's origin story of the nasty nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest with Netflix drama Ratched on Sept. 18. And don't forget that Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Emmys for the third and most surreal time on ABC on Sept. 20. Want to see if your favorite series will manage to sneak back onto the schedule this fall? Scroll down. Would you rather just peruse the list and see which new shows grab your interest? Also scroll down. Everything coming your way through the rest of 2020 awaits below...
SEPT. 1
SERIES PREMIERE: Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix)
SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix)
SPECIAL: Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix)
MOVIE: La Partita (The Match) (Netflix)
MOVIE: Impractical Jokers: The Movie (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: McDonald & Dodds (BritBox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Supernanny (Lifetime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Teen Mom 2 (MTV)
SERIES PREMIERE: Transplant (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: 16 and Recovering (MTV)
SEPT. 2
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Bad Boys Billionaires: India (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix)
MOVIE: Freaks — You're One of Us (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (MTV)
SERIES PREMIERE: Tyler Perry's Assisted Living (BET)
SEASON PREMIERE: Tyler Perry's House of Payne (BET)
SEPT. 3
SEASON PREMIERE: A.P. Bio (Peacock)
SEASON PREMIERE: Buried in the Backyard (Oxygen)
MOVIE: Love, Guaranteed (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Sounds (Acorn TV)
SEASON PREMIERE: We Got This (Sundance Now)
SERIES PREMIERE: Young Wallander (Netflix)
SEPT. 4
MOVIE: Anthony (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Away (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
SERIES PREMIERE: Earth to Ned (Disney+)
MOVIE: I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)
MOVIE: Mulan (Disney+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Noughts + Crosses (Peacock)
SEPT. 5
SEASON PREMIERE: Black Love (OWN)
SPECIAL: Planet Earth: A Celebration (BBC America)
SEPT. 6
SEASON PREMIERE: Undercover (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)
SEASON PREMIERE: Uncensored (TV One)
SEPT. 7
SEASON PREMIERE: American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Life Below Zero (Nat Geo)
SERIES PREMIERE: Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Nat Geo)
SERIES PREMIERE: Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu)
DOCUMENTARY: My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Record of Youth (Netflix)
REBOOT PREMIERE: Singled Out (Quibi)
SEPT. 8
DOCUMENTARY: Biography: I Want My MTV (A&E)
SEASON PREMIERE: StarBeam (Netflix)
SEPT. 9
SEASON PREMIERE: Brother vs. Brother (HGTV)
MOVIE: Corazon loco (So Much Love to Give), (Netflix)
DOCUMENTARY: Cuties (Mignonnes), (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: L.A.'s Finest (Spectrum)
DOCUMENTARY: NOVA: Human Nature (PBS)
MOVIE: The Social Dilemma (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Woke (Hulu)
SEPT. 10
MOVIE: The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix)
SPECIAL: Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (Nat Geo)
DOCUMENTARY: Black Boys (Peacock)
SEASON PREMIERE: Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (TLC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Gift (Atiye) (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (TLC)
DOCUMENTARY: The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! (WE tv)
MOVIE: Unpregnant (HBO Max)
SEPT. 11
SERIES PREMIERE: The Duchess (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Family Business (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Selling the Big Easy (HGTV)
SEPT. 12
SERIES PREMIERE: Animal Babies (BBC America)
MOVIE: Coastal Elites (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV)
MINISERIES PREMIERE: Secret State (Ovation)
SEASON PREMIERE: 48 Hours (CBS)
SEPT. 13
SERIES PREMIERE: Malory Towers (BYUtv)
SEASON PREMIERE: Our Cartoon President (Showtime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Tigtone (Adult Swim)
SERIES PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Van der Valk (PBS)
SEPT. 14
SEASON PREMIERE: Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Enslaved (EPIX)
SERIES PREMIERE: We Are Who We Are (HBO)
MINISERIES PREMIERE: The Third Day (HBO)
SEPT. 15
SERIES PREMIERE: Don't Forget the Driver (BritBox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
SEASON PREMIERE: Windy City Rehab (HGTV)
SEPT. 16
AWARDS SHOW: Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Islands of Wonder (PBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Sing On! (Netflix)
SEPT. 17
SERIES PREMIERE: Departure (Peacock)
SPECIAL: Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let The Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: Dragon’s Dogma (Netflix)
SEPT. 18
SERIES PREMIERE: American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Becoming (Disney+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Long Way Up (Apple TV+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Pen15 (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Ratched (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: WILMORE (Peacock)
SEPT. 20
AWARDS SHOW: 72nd Emmy Awards (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Last Tango in Halifax (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: 60 Minutes (CBS)
SEPT. 21
SEASON PREMIERE: Bang (Acorn TV)
SERIES PREMIERE: Filthy Rich (FOX)
SEPT. 22
REBOOT PREMIERE: The Weakest Link (NBC)
SEPT. 23
DOCUMENTARY: Agents of Chaos (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: I Can See Your Voice (FOX)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Masked Singer (FOX)
SEPT. 24
SEASON PREMIERE: Bridezillas (WE tv)
SEASON PREMIERE: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Chef Show (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Press Your Luck (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Match Game (ABC)
SEPT. 25
SERIES PREMIERE: The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
SEASON PREMIERE: Dateline NBC (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Sneakerheads (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Tehran (Apple TV+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Utopia (Amazon Prime Video)
SERIES PREMIERE: A Wilderness of Error (FX)
SEPT. 27
SEASON PREMIERE: Bless the Harts (FOX)
SEASON PREMIERE: Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
MINISERIES PREMIERE: The Comey Rule (Showtime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Family Guy (FOX)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Simpsons (FOX)
SEPT. 29
SEASON PREMIERE: Little People, Big World (TLC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC)
OCT. 1
SERIES PREMIERE: Connecting (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Gangs of London (AMC+)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Salisbury Poisonings (AMC+)
OCT. 2
SERIES PREMIERE: Monsterland (Hulu)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Tiny World (Apple TV+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Undercover Boss (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Warrior (HBO)
OCT. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: Britannia (EPIX)
SEASON PREMIERE: Cobra (PBS)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: The Comedy Store (Showtime)
SERIES PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Flesh and Blood (PBS)
MINISERIES PREMIERE: The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Pandora (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)
OCT. 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Soulmates (AMC)
OCT. 6
SEASON PREMIERE: Don’t Be Tardy (Bravo)
SEASON PREMIERE: Ellen's Game of Games
SERIES PREMIERE: neXt (FOX)
OCT. 7
MOVIE: Books of Blood (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Devils (The CW)
OCT. 8
SEASON PREMIERE: The Outpost (The CW)
OCT. 9
SERIES PREMIERE: Deaf U (Netflix)
MOVIE: The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Right Stuff (Disney+)
OCT. 10
SEASON PREMIERE: Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC)
OCT. 11
SEASON PREMIERE: Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)
OCT. 12
SEASON PREMIERE: The Family Chantel (TLC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Mystery Road (Acorn TV)
OCT. 13
SEASON PREMIERE: The Bachelorette (ABC)
MOVIE: Evil Eye (Amazon Prime Video)
SEASON PREMIERE: The FBI Declassified (CNN)
MOVIE: Nocturne (Amazon Prime Video)
SEASON PREMIERE: Tell Me a Story (The CW)
OCT. 14
AWARDS SHOW: Billboard Music Awards (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Amazing Race (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
OCT. 15
SEASON PREMIERE: Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
OCT. 16
SPECIAL: Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story (PBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Helstrom (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Shark Tank (ABC)
MOVIE: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
OCT. 17
CONCERT MOVIE: David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: Honour (BritBox)
OCT. 18
SEASON PREMIERE: America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Card Sharks (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Supermarket Sweep (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Trouble With Maggie Cole (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
OCT. 19
SEASON PREMIERE: The Voice (NBC)
OCT. 21
MOVIE: Rebecca (Netflix)
OCT. 22
SEASON PREMIERE: Superstore (NBC)
OCT. 23
MOVIE: Bad Hair (Hulu)
MOVIE: The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
OCT. 25
MINISERIES PREMIERE: The Undoing (HBO)
OCT. 26
SERIES PREMIERE: Temple (Spectrum)
OCT. 28
SPECIAL: This Is Halloween (Travel Channel)
OCT. 29
SERIES PREMIERE: That Animal Rescue Show (CBS All Access)
SEASON PREMIERE: Deutschland 89 (Sundance)
OCT. 31
SERIES PREMIERE: Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell (Travel Channel)
NOV. 1
SERIES PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Roadkill (PBS)
NOV. 4
SEASON PREMIERE: The A Word (Sundance TV)
NOV. 7
AWARDS SHOW: 2010 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)
NOV. 9
SERIES PREMIERE: The Mighty Ones (Hulu)
NOV. 10
SEASON PREMIERE: My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC)
SEASON PREMIERE: This Is Us (NBC)
NOV. 11
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Med (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Fire (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago P.D. (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu)
NOV. 12
SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
NOV. 13
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Becoming You (Apple TV+)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Blacklist (NBC)
MINISERIES PREMIERE: Small Axe (Amazon Prime Video)
DOCUMENTARY: I Am Greta (Hulu)
NOV. 15
AWARDS: E! People's Choice Awards (E!)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Crown (Netflix)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: The Reagans (Showtime)
NOV. 17
SPECIAL: The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+)
NOV. 18
SERIES PREMIERE: No Man’s Land (Hulu)
NOV. 19
SPECIAL: Supernatural: The Long Way Home (The CW)
SERIES FINALE: Supernatural (The CW)
NOV. 20
REBOOT PREMIERE: Animaniacs (Hulu)
NOV. 22
AWARDS SHOW: American Music Awards (ABC)
DOCUMENTARY: Belushi (Showtime)
DEC. 4
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Earth at Night in Color (Apple TV+)
DEC. 13
DOCUMENTARY: Tiger (HBO)
DEC. 17
MINISERIES PREMIERE: The Stand (CBS All Access)
DEC. 20
SPECIAL: March of the Polar Bears (Nat Geo Wild)
