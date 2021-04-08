Please enjoy this extended cut of Zemo dancing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The most recent episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that not only does Daniel Brühl look extremely good in purple, but he also has been hiding some top-notch dance skills. Now, Marvel has given the people what they want, releasing even more footage of the Baron's moves.

And what moves they are! The result is nearly 30 perfect seconds of the suave baron boogieing in a Madripoor dance club. Feel free to watch it on repeat. We'll wait. (Marvel even released a one-hour, looping version on YouTube.)

Zemo's dance almost immediately went viral after the episode dropped last Friday, and when EW's Nick Romano interviewed Brühl earlier this week, the actor revealed that there was even more footage of the villain getting down on the dance floor. "It was a long dance," Bruhl said. "There's more to it, but they cut this little moment [for the show]."

Soon, social media was flooded with calls to #ReleaseTheZemoCut, and thankfully, Marvel heard those cries and acquiesced. (So we're not saying EW was directly responsible for this gift, but… well, you're welcome.)

"[That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco," Brühl said. "I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it!"

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere on Disney+ every Friday. (Here's hoping the next episode is just 45 minutes of Zemo exploring different types of dance.)