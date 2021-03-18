Watch other MCU actors tease The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars at EW's virtual premiere event

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan preview their new Disney+ series and endure cameos from Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and more at starry special premiere.

We're with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 'till the end of the line — and that includes partnering with Marvel for a special premiere event celebrating the new superhero drama.

Watch video of the event above, which kicked off Thursday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, for lots of marvel-ous fun with that cast and team behind the new Disney+ series. Ahead of the show's Friday premiere on the streaming service, the launch event features a Q&A with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and more.

Hosted by EW's Chanelle Berlin Johnson and Marvel.com contributor Angélique Roche, the celebration also features stars Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl, as well as executive producer Kevin Feige, EP Nate Moore, and co-executive producer Zoie Nagelhout. Feige told Johnson and Roche that Marvel Studios has been wanting to highlight Mackie and Stan's characters since even before Captain America: Civil War was completed: "Every time we saw their scenes together, even before we finished cutting the movie together, when we first saw the footage we were like, these two are great together. Wouldn't it be great to do a buddy show with these two? Finally, thanks to Disney+, we get to have a whole series dedicated to seeing the two of them banter."

There have been MCU-adjacent TV shows in the past, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is only the second (after WandaVision) to be produced directly by the Marvel Studios team. Moore said that head writer Malcolm Spellman, who couldn't make the event, "taught us about how to mount this show because we'd really only done features. The secret of Malcolm is that he's also hysterically funny. So all the humor in the show, all the mining of that relationship, was something he really leaned into."

Fans got to hear directly from the actors about what working on the set was like. In Stan's words, "working with Anthony is like getting into a car without breaks. You just hope it's not gonna crash. But that's sort of the chemistry of the characters."

As EW's Nick Romano recently reported, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier directly sets up multiple future Marvel projects. We don't know which exactly will be impacted by it, but we do know which MCU shows are set to hit Disney+ once Sam and Bucky wrap up their run, and stars from Hawkeye and Loki made cameo appearances via video-chat during the event. Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld chimed in, looking perhaps a little bruised after some stunt work, while Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson unveiled the key art and poster for Loki.

"We are a powerful duo from the MCU," Wilson declared. "Just like you guys, we're equally matched characters in every way, working side-by-side."

"Well technically, Loki's a god, and Mobius is kind of more of a bureaucrat, wouldn't you say?" Hiddleston said. "So we're not really equals."

"True, yeah, I guess one of us has a much bigger ego than the other," Wilson said.

The premiere event took place in part at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif., featuring members from the Space & Missile Systems Center as well as cast members and filmmakers. The cast and crew fielded questions from those at the base, as well as Georgia's 94th Airlift Wing at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, and Alabama's 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force base, both of which played an important role in the production of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up after Captain America's retirement (and speedy aging process) at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. The six-episode series, written by Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, kicks off this Friday on Disney+. Watch the entire premiere event above.

