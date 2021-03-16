The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars to launch show with virtual premiere event

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier type TV Show network Disney+

Oh, you thought our new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier digital cover was the only exciting thing Entertainment Weekly had planned for the Disney+ action series debut? Think again, because we've teamed up with Marvel for a special event celebrating the superhero drama.

On Thursday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, join Marvel and EW for a star-studded virtual series launch event and Q&A with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and more. Hosted by EW's Chanelle Berlin Johnson and Marvel.com contributor Angélique Roche, the celebration will also feature stars Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl, as well as executive producer Kevin Feige, EP Nate Moore, and co-executive producer Zoie Nagelhout.

Image zoom Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

During the event — which partially takes place at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. and includes members from the Space & Missile Systems Center — cast members and filmmakers will (virtually) field questions from the airmen and guardians from the base, as well as Georgia's 94th Airlift Wing at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, and Alabama's 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force base, both of which were involved in the show's production. There will also be surprise messages from other members of the MCU and a sneak peek of the first Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode.

You can watch the entire occasion at ew.com/falconwintersoldier, on EW's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages, on Marvel.com, or on the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Thursday.

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's expansion into television, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows Mackie's Sam Wilson and Stan's Bucky Barnes as they move forward after Captain America's retirement at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The six-episode odd couple series hails from head writer Malcolm Spellman and director Kari Skogland.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday on Disney+.

Related content: