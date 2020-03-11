The Falcon and the Winter Soldier halts filming in Prague due to coronavirus concerns

Image zoom Marvel Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (2)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are flying home for the time being.

Marvel's upcoming Disney+ show, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their MCU roles, has halted filming in Prague due to concerns over COVID-19, a.k.a. coronavirus. Stan confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing that the cast and crew "are being sent home." The production team will return to Atlanta, where the series has been shooting for several months.

The Czech government, meanwhile, has banned all gatherings of more than 100 people (including movie screenings and sporting events) and closed all universities, elementary schools, and high schools as safety precautions.

This is not the first production delay The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has faced. The show postponed scheduled filming in Puerto Rico after powerful earthquakes struck the island in January. A representative for Disney declined to comment on whether the filming delays will cause the series to miss its scheduled August release date.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also stars Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp, reprising their roles from previous MCU films, with Wyatt Russell joining the cast as well. The show is part of a slate of Marvel series coming to Disney's streaming service, which also includes WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, and more.

This is only the latest project to have production disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Mission: Impossible 7 halted production in Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, and MGM delayed the release of the James Bond film No Time to Die from April to November. Meanwhile, film festival SXSW canceled its 2020 event over health concerns, and blockbuster music festival Coachella was postponed from April to October.

