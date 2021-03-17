Watch Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan do dueling Captain America impressions

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars battle over who’s the heir to Cap’s legacy in this exclusive video — and who really has America’s ass.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier type TV Show network Disney+

Being a superhero can be difficult: First of all, there are so many villains to deal with. Plus, all that spandex cannot be comfortable. And sometimes you have to be a team player and force yourself to work well with others — even when you'd really prefer not to.

As part of EW's digital cover story on the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we gathered stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan for a playful PSA on the merits of teamwork. What starts as a Captain America-worthy manifesto quickly devolves into the pair's typical insults and goofiness.

As Mackie and Stan bicker, they also compete over who's the most worthy heir to Cap's legacy — imitating everything from the warm but authoritative tone to the graceful, meme-able chair turn. And of course, they also squabble over who will follow in Chris Evans' footsteps and claim the title of America's Ass.

Ultimately, however, they can both agree on one thing: They'd rather work with each other than Tom Holland.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday on Disney+. Watch the video above, and read EW's full deep dive into the show here.

Video director: Kristen Harding; Cinematographer: Pawel Pogorzelski; Editor: Ethan Bellows; Writers: Devan Coggan, Kristen Harding, Samantha Highfill, Nicholas Romano.

Related content: