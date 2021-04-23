The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets a new title with season 2 implications

Warning: Spoilers from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 1 finale are discussed in this article.

It appears The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is no more. Introducing Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

The show's new title and logo treatment were revealed in the finale episode of the show's first season. It followed the climactic battle against Karli (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag-Smashers that revealed Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) donning a brand-new Wakandan flight suit and claiming the title of Captain America.

Now that the cat's out of the bag officially — previous leaks and comic book knowledge of Sam Wilson already tipped us off — series director Kari Skogland can finally tell EW, "It's a story about the first Black Captain America. How great is that?"

While a second season for The Falcon... excuse us... Captain America and the Winter Soldier hasn't been announced yet, the new title and the big reveals that came this week appear to tee up another round for Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

A second season of some kind seems inevitable. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously stated that some, not all of the Disney+ shows were being primed for multiple seasons. Malcolm Spellman, the lead writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, then told EW the show would be setting up multiple MCU projects — at least three he could think of at the time but couldn't discuss.

On top of that, we have a post-credits scene. Sam comes through with his promise to Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and gets the U.S. government to grant her a full pardon. Not only that, but she's offered a position in her "old division." That would be S.H.I.E.L.D., presumably. What Sam doesn't know is that she's the elusive Power Broker. In the post-credits scene, Sharon makes a call and tells someone that, while the super-soldier serum is caput, they will now have "full access to government secrets," "prototype weapons," and the like to sell to the highest bidders.

"The audience will know exactly what doors just got opened to an expanded universe," Spellman tells EW of the post-credit scene — yet another clue of a possible season 2 with this new Captain America and the Winter Soldier title.

Val, a.k.a. Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, also makes a return appearance in a non-post-credits-scene capacity to update John Walker's (Wyatt Russell) look. It may seem like his previous Captain America suit now in black, but it's an accurate replication of the character's comic-book suit as U.S. Agent, which is also the new title Val gives him.

"I'm back!" he declares.

Daniel Bruhl's Helmut Zemo may be locked away in the Raft prison, but he, too, is still dangerous. Suffice it to say, there's a lot of directions Marvel can pursue from here.

After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+ will now debut Loki, a series focusing on Tom Hiddleston's trickster god right after the alt-timeline version of the character made off with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Other MCU shows on the docket include What If…?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Secret Invasion.

