Your exclusive first look at new Falcon and the Winter Soldier merch is finally here
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the series finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "One World, One People."
Meet your new Cap.
Fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally got what they've been waiting for with last week's finale: A full look at Anthony Mackie's reintroduction as Captain America, wings and all. The record-breaking Disney+ series from Marvel has been a hero's journey for Sam, with his finale speech encapsulating what it means for a Black man to take on the historically white-centric symbolism of American heroism — and demonstrating why he's exactly the right man for the job. The show broke fresh ground for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while harkening back to themes from Chris Evans' Cap run (Sam's final fight with Karli was reminiscent of Steve's with Bucky at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, while Isaiah Bradley's heroic rescue of his platoon and subsequent punishment contrasted heartbreakingly with Steve's rescue of the 107th Infantry Regiment in The First Avenger).
With a Wakanda-designed suit plus a fully redeemed Bucky, the series has been an exciting tease for what's to come. To commemorate Malcolm Spellman's series, you can pick up new Falcon and Winter Soldier merch — and EW has your exclusive first look. Disney has released new Funko Pop figurines, action figures, Cosbabies, T-shirts, enamel pins, and more that are available to shop or pre-order today.
The Funko Pops celebrate Sam's Captain America in all his winged and shielded glory. Bucky is there as well, metal arm fully intact. The man you love to hate, Wyatt Russell's obnoxious John Walker (now U.S. Agent), gets the Funko treatment, too.
Merchandise for WandaVision sold in a flash when it dropped, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the same happen here. Read on for your first-ever look at new merch for Sam, Bucky, and John Walker in Falcon and the Winter Soldier — or rather, Captain America and the Winter Soldier.
Captain America Spirit Jersey
Recalling Steve Rogers’ first USO costume but with a winged update around the star, the jersey takes themes from the Captain America films and modernizes it for Sam’s new Cap.
Buy it! Captain America Spirit Jersey, $69.99 at shopdisney.com
Hasbro Marvel Legends: Falcon And Winter Soldier Captain America Shield
As "Truth" and "One World, One People" demonstrated, Sam has become as fully adept at wielding the shield as Steve. You can sharpen your skills with Hasbro’s version.
Buy it! Hasbro Marvel Legends: Falcon And Winter Soldier Captain America Shield, $99.99 at amazon.com
Captain America Cosbaby
The Cosbaby shows Captain America in his full uniform, wings on full display, with even more realistic eyes than the Funko Pops.
Buy it! Captain America Cosbaby, $19.99 at shopdisney.com
Winter Soldier Cosbaby
With his characteristic skeptical eyebrows and motorbike, this Cosbaby is Bucky as the best (and most sarcastic) Winter Soldier.
Buy it! Winter Soldier Cosbaby, $19.99 at shopdisney.com
Captain America Battle Funko Pop
Considering the audience waited until "Truth" to really see Sam flex his shield-wielding skills, battle scenes will be a treat in the future.
Buy it! Captain America Battle Funko Pop, $9.99 at amazon.com
Captain America Flying Funko Pop
As fans expected at the end of episode 5, Sam’s Wakanda-designed suit fully incorporated his Falcon wings. This Funko Pop captures even the minute details of his uniform, including his striped wings, his face guard, and even his protective goggles.
Buy it! Captain America Flying Funko Pop, $9.99 at walmart.com
Captain America Funko Pop
Sam finally takes center stage at the end of TFATW, and this Funko Pop shows a hero’s pose if we’ve ever seen one.
Buy it! Captain America Funko Pop, $9.99 at amazon.com
The Winter Soldier Funko Pop
He might not be wearing both sleeves, as Torres pointed out, but this Funko Pop reimagines Bucky at the end of his TFATW journey fully saved from his Hydra-controlled mind.
Buy it! The Winter Soldier Funko Pop, $9.99 at amazon.com
U.S. Agent Funko Pop
What lies ahead for John Walker’s U.S. Agent remains murky — especially with him under the guidance of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. But for now, he’s here to stay with a new black outfit, ready to pick up the phone when don’t-call-her-Val rings.
Buy it! U.S. Agent Funko Pop, $9.99 at amazon.com
Marvel Select by Diamond Captain America Collector’s Edition Action Figure
This collector’s edition action figure comes with removable wings, interchangeable hands, a shield, and drone accessories (Red Wing!), and it’s based on Sam’s reintroduction as Captain America when he flies in through the GRC building windows.
Buy it! Marvel Select by Diamond Captain America Collector’s Edition Action Figure, $29.99 at shopdisney.com
Captain America Fifth Sun Apparel — Sam Wilson T-Shirt
“It’s Black Falcon!” No, that’s Captain America.
Buy it! Captain America Fifth Sun Apparel — Sam Wilson T-Shirt, $19.99 at amazon.com
Captain America Fifth Sun Apparel — Stars and Stripes T-Shirt
Proudly bear Captain America’s symbol with this simple statement-maker.
Buy it! Captain America Fifth Sun Apparel — Stars and Stripes T-Shirt, $19.99 at amazon.com
Captain America Fifth Sun Apparel — Captain America Shirt
“Can you help?” “Always,” said Sam when called upon to hunt down the last Flag Smasher. We can expect Captain America to rush into more action in the future, just as this shirt shows.
Buy it! Captain America Fifth Sun Apparel — Captain America Shirt, $19.99 at amazon.com
Marvel Legends Winter Soldier Figure
Hasbro’s Marvel Legends figurine of The Winter Soldier is the most realistic one of the bunch.
Buy it! Marvel Legends Winter Soldier Figure, $19.99 at amazon.com
Marvel Toybox Winter Soldier Action Figure
Use the Marvel Toybox action figure, complete with his sniper rifle and knife, to reenact Bucky’s best fight scenes.
Buy it! Marvel Toybox Winter Soldier Action Figure, $12.99 at shopdisney.com
Marvel SalesOne Limited Edition Pin Set
You’ll want to grab this limited-edition pin collection soon — there are only 1,000 sets available. It includes a shield, stars and wings, and even one of Sam in his full costume.
Buy it! Marvel SalesOne Limited Edition Pin Set, $39.99 at amazon.com
Related content:
-
Katya takes you inside her home in VH1's 'Out of the Closet' season 2 with the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' cast.
- Ryan O'Connell navigates love and Leslie Jordan in Special season 2 trailer
- Tyler explains why he didn't write Carly a letter in Teen Mom OG reunion sneak peek
- Your exclusive first look at new Falcon and the Winter Soldier merch is finally here