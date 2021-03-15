Anthony Mackie trains with the shield in final Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

Sam Wilson has his own flair when wielding the shield of Captain America.

"It feels like it belongs to someone else."

This is Sam Wilson's big conundrum at the heart of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as laid out in the show's final trailer ahead of a premiere this Friday on Disney+. Even though he received the vibranium weapon from Steve Rogers himself, its legacy is a complicated one.

"That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people," his buddy Bucky Barnes says. Nevertheless, Sam looks pretty damn good wielding it. He can even pull off one of Steve's signature flips before snatching it out of the air.

Both Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) are trying to figure out who they are now in this world without Captain America when new and old threats emerge: a masked vigilante group and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl). They're not necessarily a team. Rather "coworkers." As a certain Asgardian might say, friends from work.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, directed by Kari Skogland, also features Emily VanCamp's return as Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell's introduction as John Walker, Georges St. Pierre as Batroc, and Erin Kellyman as a member of the masked militia.

Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez. Malcolm Spellman serves as head writer.