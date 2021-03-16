O Captain, my Captain! How The Falcon and the Winter Soldier confronts the legacy of America's hero

The cast and crew touched down in Prague for about five days in March 2020 when the call they were hoping to avoid came in. Stan says he was out celebrating Bucky's 106-year-old birthday around the time they were told to pack up and go home. (March 10 is Bucky's official birthday in the MCU.) He and a friend went to "the most authentic Eastern European" restaurant they could find where waiters sang happy birthday to the Winter Soldier and brought out a cake. "And then, 10 minutes later, we got a call that we're going home," Stan says. "That in itself felt very strange. I felt like we were in the ending of Argo. 'Just pack and get home!'" So, on March 11, they did. "I got back to Atlanta and I kept thinking that somehow maybe we were going to pick it back up [there], and obviously we didn't. But it all felt very scary and unknown."