New Fairly OddParents series shows live-action Timmy all grown up

The new show, coming to Paramount+ this March, will focus on Timmy's 13-year-old cousin Viv inheriting fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda.

Fairly Odd Parents

Something Fairly Odd is coming to Paramount+: a live-action series based on the Fairly OddParents cartoon.

EW can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the new show, titled Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, which sees Timmy Turner (Caleb Pierce), the pink-hatted kid from the original animated Nickelodeon series, now all grown up.

Fairly OddParents aired on Nickelodeon from 2001-2017 with a story about 10-year-old Timmy, who goes on magical adventures with his goofball fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. In the Fairly Odder sequel series, which takes plays years after the original ended, Timmy entrusts his 13-year-old cousin Viv Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall) with his fairies.

Fairly OddParents Fairly Odder Live-action Timmy Turner is all grown up in 'Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' | Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount +

Drake Bell previously portrayed a live-action Timmy in 2011's A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!, which was also meant to take place after the original series with Timmy as a 23-year-old.

Original Wanda and Cosmo voice actors Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to the characters, which are rendered in Fairly Odder through animation inspired by the first show.

The premise of the series focuses on Viv as she moves to the town of Dimmsdale when her dad, Ty (Ryan-James Hatanaka), decides to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin (Laura Bell Bundy). Rachel's son, Roy (Tyler Wladis), sees Timmy bestowing his fairy godparents on Viv as she deals with the change in her life, and now the two kids agree to take turns making wishes.

Fairly OddParents Fairly Odder Tyler Wladis and Audrey Grace Marshall star in 'Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.' | Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount +

"I want you to meet the two best things that've ever happened to me," says Timmy in the trailer.

Imogen Cohen will also appear Viv and Roy's friend, Zina Zacarias, while another familiar character from Fairly OddParents appears in the footage: Jorgen Von Strangle, the fairy commander from Fairy World who enforces "Da Rules!"

All 13 episodes of Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder will be available to stream on Paramount+ Thursday, March 31 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Nordics, and Latin America, EW can confirm. Christopher J. Nowak (Danger Force) serves as showrunner.

Fairly OddParents Fairly Odder Tyler Wladis and Audrey Grace Marshall appear next to Cosmo and Wanda in the poster for 'Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.' | Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount +

Watch the trailer in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.