Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman also join the star-studded lineup of the ABC special television event.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience rounds out its Facts of Life cast with Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn

The complete cast for ABC's upcoming Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes has been announced and some very famous faces are rounding out a star-studded lineup.

On Monday, ABC announced that Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Allison Tolman, and Kathryn Hahn would be taking on the Facts of Life roles made famous by original stars Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, and Nancy McKeon, respectively. Aniston will play the character of Blair Warner, a role that returns her to her sitcom role roots, while Union will play the role of Tootie Ramsey. Tolman will take on the role of Natalie Green and Hahn will play Jo Polniaczek.

Live in front of a Studio Audience The Facts of Life 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes.' | Credit: ABC

"I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can't wait to do their hair," executive producer Jimmy Kimmel said in a statement.

The one-night-only special television event will celebrate the two iconic 70s and 80s sitcoms, featuring reenactments from the series created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon (Facts of Life) and Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris (Diff'rent Strokes.) Produced by Norman Lear's production company, the special reunites Lear with executive producers Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, and Jim Burrows.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience first aired in May 2019, with stars like Woody Harrelson, Jamie Foxx, and Ellie Kemper, recreating episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons. In December 2019, a second special aired featuring another round of actors and an additional episode of All in the Family, as well as an episode of Good Times.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes airs Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8pm ET on ABC.

