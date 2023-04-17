F. Murray Abraham was reportedly fired from the Apple TV+ comedy series Mythic Quest last year because of sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

At least two concerns were raised about Abraham's behavior, with the 83-year-old actor receiving a warning and being "told to keep away" from some of the actresses after the first alleged incident, a production source told Rolling Stone. After a second alleged incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney's attention, Abraham was let go ahead of season 3.

No other details were provided to the outlet. Representatives for Abraham, McElhenney, and Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

F. Murray Abraham in Mythic Quest F. Murray Abraham on 'Mythic Quest' | Credit: Patrick McElhenney/Apple TV+

Abraham portrayed C.W. Longbottom, an award-winning fantasy author who works as a head game writer for the show's namesake video game, in the first two seasons of the series. Created by McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and star Charlie Day, the comedy follows employees of a video game design company who find that crafting worlds and molding heroes is a much easier feat than the battles that arise in the office.

Abraham's exit was tackled in the season 3 premiere in November. In the episode, Longbottom, diagnosed with a terminal illness, scripted his own ending by driving off a cliff into the Grand Canyon and having his remains launched into space.

"It's a bummer to not have Murray in this season," McElhenney told Variety last year. "But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him."

Abraham recently starred in season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO dramedy The White Lotus, which followed various guests (including returning season 1 cast member Jennifer Coolidge and newcomers Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Will Sharpe, among others) at an Italian resort in Sicily. He played Bert Di Grasso, a man vacationing with his son (Michael Imperioli) and grandson (Adam DiMarco) who often acted inappropriately towards women.

