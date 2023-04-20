"I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me," the actor says of his former Mythic Quest colleagues.

"This is a sincere and deeply felt apology," Abraham said in a statement issued to EW. "Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me."

A production source for the comedy series alleged to Rolling Stone earlier this week that Abraham was let go ahead of season 3 due to two incidents. After the first, the actor was reportedly issued a warning and "told to keep away" from some of the actresses. After a second alleged incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney's attention, Abraham was let go.

F. Murray Abraham Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

No other details were provided to the outlet. Representatives for Apple TV+ and McElhenney didn't respond to EW's initial requests for comment.

Abraham portrayed C.W. Longbottom, an award-winning fantasy author who works as a head game writer for the show's namesake video game, in the first two seasons of the series, which addressed his exit in a kooky way in the season 3 premiere last November: Longbottom, diagnosed with a terminal illness, scripted his own ending by driving off a cliff into the Grand Canyon and having his remains launched into space.

The actor, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 1985 for Amadeus, recently starred in season 2 of HBO dramedy The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso, a patriarch vacationing in Sicily with his son (Michael Imperioli) and grandson (Adam DiMarco) who often acted inappropriately towards women.

