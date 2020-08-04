Exclusive Wizards clip introduces younger versions of Mark Hamill and Kelsey Grammer's trolls

Trollhunters type TV Show

A journey into the past can involve familiar faces, but they might not resemble the versions you know.

In Wizards, the upcoming third series in Guillermo del Toro's animated Tales of Arcadia trilogy for Netflix, characters from Trollhunters and 3Below are sent backwards in time to the mythical land of Camelot under the rule of King Arthur (James Faulkner). The world of Arcadia is full of magic-users and mythical creatures, some of whom have been around for hundreds of years, so when Jim Lake Jr. (Emile Hirsch) arrives in the past, he soon finds much younger versions of trolls he recognizes, like Blinky Galadrigal (Kelsey Grammer) and his brother Dictatious (Mark Hamill).

In the exclusive video clip above, you can see Jim trying to plead with Blinky and Dictatious for help in an upcoming conflict. He's astonished to find that they'd rather hide underground than join the upcoming battle, and that Blinky is not the strategist he remembers from the present day. But even in the course of their conversation, Blinky and Dictatious realize the threat is closer than they expected.

"But it's history! It has to happen! That's what makes it history!" Jim complains. Soon he'll likely discover the truth of those words.

Wizards hits Netflix on Friday. Unlike Trollhunters or 3Below, it will not contain multiple seasons, but just one batch of 10 episodes.

Watch the exclusive preview clip above.

