It's official: Joe Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 election. And Maya Rudolph, who played Harris during the Democratic Presidential debates on Saturday Night Live, has some thoughts.

"That's spicy," she told EW.

The news that Harris has been selected as Biden's choice for vice president broke while Rudolph happened to be recording a panel discussion with EW and other Emmy nominees. Coincidentally, Rudolph is Emmy nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Harris on the sketch show. She learned the news when another panelist broke into the recording with an update.

"Oh s---. Ruh-roh," Rudolph immediately responded, before going on to address the likelihood that she'll reprise her turn as Harris on SNL. "I love going to the show any excuse I can get...I just didn't really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there. Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can't believe that I got to work there, and I can't believe that it's my family still," she continued. "I'm so thrilled that I got to go back. It's my favorite place to play."

Image zoom Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

So it seems like Rudolph is likely to return as soon as some safety precautions are determined. Just your average complications of mounting television production during a pandemic in an election year.

Rudolph continued to express her shock and delight, especially the joy of being Emmy nominated for her work as Harris, saying, "I'm as surprised as you are, guys. I don't know that I'm ready to go right this minute, but it's so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it's my true love."

