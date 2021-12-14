The former First Lady breaks bread with Dre and Bow on the season 8 premiere of the hit ABC sitcom.

See Michelle Obama meet the Johnsons on the season premiere of Black-ish

Guess who's coming to dinner? For Dre and Bow Johnson (Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross), it's none other than former First Lady Michalle Obama, who stops by on the upcoming season 8 premiere of Black-ish.

So what's Obama doing in the Johnsons' neck of the woods? Well, Bow ropes Dre into attending a fundraiser for When We All Vote in hopes of making some new couple friends and, of course, doing their part to increase voter turnout. Dre's expecting nothing but dud husbands, but lo and behold, the special guest of the evening is Mrs. O.

BLACK-ISH Anthony Anderson, Michelle Obama, and Tracee Ellis Ross | Credit: ABC/Richard Cartwright

When life puts Michelle Obama in your crosshairs, you gotta shoot your shot at an informal hang, which is exactly what the Johnsons do. And to their surprise, the ex-FLOTUS accepts their invitation to dinner at their house. The rest of the Johnson clan, however, has every intention of crashing this historic meal.

BLACK-ISH Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michelle Obama | Credit: ABC/Richard Cartwright

Since its 2014 premiere, Black-ish has made several references to the first Black First Family. The Johnsons dressed up as the Obamas in season 2's Halloween episode, "Jacked o' Lantern," and the 2016 episode "Hope" used archival footage of Barack Obama's inauguration. There's more than a hint of poignancy in Michelle Obama (finally) pulling up a seat at their table for the show's eighth and final season.

Back in October, ABC teased her appearance by sharing a photo of the cast with their VIP guest on social media.

The final season of Black-ish premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

