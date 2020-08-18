Get your cheat sheet on everything you need to know about A.P. Bio starting Thursday, Aug. 27. The Peacock show's podcast comes shortly before the series' return Sept. 3.

Don't call it a comeback. Despite getting canceled by NBC last year, a flurry of tweets by fans gave us a new season of A.P. Bio, which is set to start on the streaming service Peacock Sept. 3. Beginning today, you can catch up on it all with the official A.P. Bio podcast. Episodes of the podcast, which is hosted by castmates Sari Arambulo (Whitlock High's Grace) and Eddie Leavy (Grace's classmate Anthony), will drop every Thursday starting August 27.

On the A.P. Bio podcast, Leavy and Arambulo will give audiences a crash course on the show's first two seasons, filled with behind-the-scenes stories. The duo will follow that with recaps of the latest episodes with A.P. Bio stars as guests.

EW has your teaser for the podcast's first episode above. In the premiere, Leavy and Arambulo personally thank the fans who helped bring A.P. Bio back to life after it was canceled. Luckily, the show's fanbase used the hashtag #SaveAPBio to bring back Howerton (Griffin), Patton Oswalt (Principal Durbin), and the eclectic classmates and faculty. Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, Jacob McCarthy, and Tom Bennett also star in the comedy, while Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels executive produce with Mike Shoemaker.

A.P. Bio follows Howerton as a disgraced Harvard philosophy instructor who’s forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and teach Advanced Placement Biology. Oswalt is the "cool principal" who somehow, someway gets sucked into Griffin's hijinks whether he wants to or not.

On Aug. 10, we got a sneak peek of what's to come on A.P Bio this fall when Peacock dropped the season's teaser. This semester promises more hijinks (and cursing!) than ever before. Yes, Griffin is still throwing apples at an MLB level. No, we don't know how.

Listen to the season premiere of the A.P. Bio podcast here. Get ready for season 3 by catching up with seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock.

