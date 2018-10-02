EW's Fall TV comics reading guide for viewers interested in going beyond the screen

Reading recommendations for fall superheroes
If you watch The Gifted...then read New X-Men by Grant Morrison
If you watch The Flash...then read The Flash By Geoff Johns, Book One
If you watch Black Lightning...then read Detective Comics (2016) #983-987 and Black Lightning (1995-1996) #5
If you watch Titans...read The New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract
If you like Supergirl...check out Superman: Red Son and Supergirl: Being Super
If you watch Arrow...then read Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's run on Green Arrow (2011-2016)
If you watch Marvel's Daredevil... then read Daredevil: Born Again
If you watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow... then read Constantine: The Hellblazer, Vol. 1: Going Down and Vol. 2: The Art of the Dea
If you're excited about the Arrowverse 'Elseworlds' crossover...read 52 and Batwoman: The Many Arms of Death
If you watch Marvel’s Runaways...read Runaways: Find Your Way Home
