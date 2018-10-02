EW's Fall TV comics reading guide for viewers interested in going beyond the screen

The Gifted did not feel very much like an X-Men show when it started out, focusing as it did on the tribulations of the extremely normal-seeming Strucker family. But as the show has progressed, it has brought in more and more ideas from X-Men comics. Many of these — from the mutant-empowering drug Kick to the telepathic triplet Frost sisters — originate from writer Grant Morrison’s run on New X-Men from the early 2000s, alongside a bevy of different artists.

While writer Chris Claremont had spent decades writing the X-Men as pop culture’s most engaging soap opera, Morrison infused the franchise with radical new ideas. He reimagined the X-Men as more of a cultural movement than a standard superhero team locked in eternal battle with their villainous counterparts in the Brotherhood. Morrison’s take on the X-Men makes the best possible reading for anyone who enjoys how The Gifted has moved beyond standard superhero tropes to craft a powerful story about struggling to survive in the modern world. —Christian Holub

Buy New X-Men here.

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.