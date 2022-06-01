"It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening," McGregor said.

Ewan McGregor took a break from hiding out on Tatooine and hunting down Inquisitors to issue a message of support to Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram, who's been the target of some nasty, racist messages from so-called fans of the ever-popular franchise.

Though, according to McGregor, real Star Wars fans wouldn't be bullying Ingram in the first place.

Ewan McGregor and Moses Igram Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) with an eopie in a scene from Lucasfilm's OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Reva (Moses Ingram) in Lucasfilm's OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Ewan McGregor (left) voiced his support for Moses Ingram (right) who has been receiving racist messages from 'Star Wars' fans. | Credit: Lucasfilm

In a Twitter video shared by the official Star Wars account, McGregor begins by thanking the fans for making Obi-Wan "the most watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time."

"It just goes to show," he adds, "what this family can do when we all pull together." And in the Star Wars family, Obi-Wan is definitely the dad — and dad is very disappointed.

"However, it seems that some of the fan base, from this influential fan base, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs," McGregor continues. "And I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart."

McGregor goes on to praise Ingram as "a brilliant actor" and "a brilliant woman," calling her "absolutely amazing" in the series. Ingram plays Reva, a ruthless, ambitious Inquisitor desperately trying to prove herself to the Grand Inquisitor and Darth Vader while hunting down any and all remaining Jedi, including a young Luke and Leia.

"There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate," Ingram said on Instagram. "I think the thing that bothers me is sort of this feeling that I just gotta shut up and take it. I just kinda gotta grin and bear it. And I'm not built like that."

The official Star Wars Twitter account voiced its support of Ingram earlier on Tuesday, tweeting, "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

"It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening," McGregor says, alluding to the online abuse Ingram had been receiving. As the star of the show and executive producer, he threw his light saber into the ring on Ingram's behalf as well, saying, "We stand with Moses, we love Moses."

"And if you're sending her bullying messages," he added, "you're no Star Wars fan in my mind."

Daddy-Wan Kenobi has spoken — now clean up this internet!

Check out McGregor's message in full below:

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: