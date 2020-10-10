Ewan McGregor says Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will start filming in March

Ewan McGregor will soon be saying "Hello there" to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi once again.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the actor revealed that the long-in-development Obi-Wan-centric Star Wars TV series is set to finally begin production in March 2021.

"It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose," McGregor said. "We start shooting it in March next year."

The Disney+ series, which was delayed for script rewrites earlier this year, will be directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed episodes of The Mandalorian, with Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) as head writer. Harold took over writing duties from Hossein Amini.

On Graham Norton, McGregor also spoke about taking inspiration for his performance from the late Alec Guinness, who played Obi-Wan in the original Star Wars trilogy.

"The fun thing about doing [the prequels] in the first place, when I was much younger, was trying to imagine, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy?" McGregor said. "It led me to watch a lot of his early work, which I hadn't seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he'd been in. I had such a great time sort of studying him in those movies."

"This time, I'm much closer in age to him," he continued. "It will be my challenge to try and meet him somewhere. I love Alec Guinness. I never got to meet him, but I love him, through his work, and it's a great honor to try and pretend to be him."

No release date for the Obi-Wan series has been set.