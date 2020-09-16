Ewan McGregor executes Jimmy Fallon's 'epic' motorcycle stunt with Obi-Wan Kenobi figure

The Tonight Show (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Star Wars star Ewan McGregor attempted Jimmy Fallon's "epic stunt." And by "epic," Fallon really means "incredibly silly." So silly that it brings a smile in these dark times.

Fallon's team at The Tonight Show challenged the Obi-Wan Kenobi actor to leap over an Obi-Wan action figure on his motorcycle. They thought he'd say no, but McGregor said yes. "Everyone was trying to talk me out of it," McGregor joked. "My representatives, my people, they're all like, 'Don't do it.' And my lawyer on the phone saying, 'You can't do it. You're not to do it. You mustn't do it.' And I'm like, 'I'm f—ing doin' it!'"

Filmed by daughter Anouk McGregor, McGregor stared down the Obi-Wan figure—not even one in his own likeness—before leaping over him on a teeny-tiny ramp in slow-motion. He praised Anouk for her "amazing camera work," without which "the film wouldn't be what it is today."

Fallon kept with the motorcycle-Star Wars crossover theme of the episode and challenged McGregor to a self-explanatory game of Motorcycle Term, Scottish Slang, or Star Wars Word. It was harder than it seemed.

