Ewan McGregor's Halston, Liza Minnelli, and more revealed in photos for Ryan Murphy Netflix series

The limited series about the acclaimed fashion designer will premiere this May.

Following all the Golden Globes nominations for Ratched, Ryan Murphy has unveiled a sneak peek at his next Netflix series.

The streamer debuted a slew of new photos that showcase the cast of Halston, the limited series starring Ewan McGregor as fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick.

The show, which is now officially set for a May 14 premiere on Netflix, follows Halston as he "leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and '80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself," reads a plot description.

Halston Ewan McGregor as fashion designer Halston. | Credit: ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

Most of the images take the form of Andy Warhol-inspired polaroids featuring the faces of Halston's entourage.

Appearing alongside McGregor's Halston are Krysta Rodriguez as star of the stage and screen Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist and window dresser Victor Hugo, David Pittu as fashion illustrator Joe Eula, Rory Culkin as future filmmaker Joel Schumacher, and Vera Farmiga as Adele. (Not that Adele.)

Also in the cast is Bill Pullman as corporate giant David Mahoney, Sullivan Jones as buyer for Alexander department store Ed Austin, and Kelly Bishop as fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert.

Halston Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez in Netflix's 'Halston.' | Credit: Netflix

Halston Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli. | Credit: Netflix

Halston Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher in 'Halston.' | Credit: Netflix

Halston David Pittu as Joe Eula in 'Halston.' | Credit: Netflix

Halston Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti in 'Halston.' | Credit: Netflix

Halston Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo. | Credit: Netflix

Halston Halston's entourage in the Ryan Murphy Netflix series. | Credit: Netflix

"I grew up in Indiana — where Halston is from — surrounded by cornfields and churches, and I always heard about two people who had gotten out and gone on to bigger, glamorous things: One was Florence Henderson, and one was Halston," Murphy told Tom Ford and Hamish Bowles in an interview published in Vogue. "He was always a big figure in my mind—a representation of somebody who had come from humble beginnings and had gone on to do something incredible with his life—and I was always moved by him.

Murphy and McGregor executive produce Halston with series director Daniel Minahan, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler.