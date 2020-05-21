All My Children cast reuniting in EW's weeklong celebration of iconic soap for #UnitedAtHome series

All My Children has it all: Drama. Amnesia. Evil twins. And now, Zoom?

The stars of the iconic soap opera will be virtually coming to your homes as part of EW's ongoing #UnitedAtHome series. During AMC Week, which kicks off May 26, EW will be bringing nearly 30 cast members to your screens, including Susan Lucci, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Josh Duhamel, and more.

The weeklong event is also for a cause, with the AMC cast choosing to support Feeding America, which is putting food on the tables of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. For those who want to donate, please visit ew.com/allmychildrenreunion.

The five-part series runs Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, May 29, with new live episodes dropping every day at 10 a.m. ET and two on Friday.

The first episode features Ripa, Consuelos, Eva LaRue, and Sydney Penny. Each installment of EW Cast Reunions: All My Children will be available to stream on EW.com and PeopleTV.com.

In a sneak peek from the first episode above, Ripa recalls the time the show took drastic measures to hide her pregnancy, which even involved burying her up to her eyeballs in a cave.

Here is the full list of cast members involved in the reunion: Jennifer Bassey, Tamara Braun, Justin Bruening, Rebecca Budig, Mark Consuelos, Josh Duhamel, Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Ricky Paull Goldin, Alexa Havins, Michael E. Knight, Jill Larson, Eva LaRue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Cady McClain, Billy Miller, Alicia Minshew, Sydney Penny, Kelly Ripa, Leven Rambin, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, Walt Willey, Darnell Williams, and Jacob Young.

EW began the #UnitedAtHome series with Chuck. The creators and cast, including Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski, came together to reminisce about their time on the beloved spy comedy. They also performed a table read of the script for "Chuck Versus the Beard," episode 9 from the series' third season. The episode was hand-picked by fans on social media after a call-out by EW and Levi himself to help us decide which script to revisit.

