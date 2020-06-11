EW's BINGE podcast sashays to season 5 with RuPaul's Drag Race icons

Beginning July 2, Drag Race icons Bianca Del Rio, Shangela, Raja, Latrice Royale, Alyssa Edwards, and more take EW back through every season.

The level of podcasting excellence? Far too much!

EW's BINGE podcast — the show that takes you behind the scenes of the most addictive shows and movies best consumed in indulgent portions — is back to get jiggy and wiggy with the first 11 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Because all first-time-in-drags baby queens need proper lessons in how to beat their mug and walk in heels, series icons like BeBe Zahara Benet, Raven, Jujubee, Latrice Royale, Alyssa Edwards, Bianca Del Rio, Adore Delano, Trixie Mattel, Katya, and more will guide hosts Joey Nolfi and Jillian Sederholm through all of the series' best moments (and they might serve some never-before-spilled tea from production, too). Also on board for the journey are former rivals Shangela and Raja, who appear together on EW's BINGE for their first joint interview since their season 3 run ended one decade ago.

Along the way, other Drag Race alums like Yuhua Hamasaki, Nina West, Vivacious, and more will host hilarious mini-segments on seasonal fashion, wigs, and a recurring Snatch Game fantasy section that features early-eliminated queens gunning for redemption in character as the celebrities they never got to play on the show's fan-favorite impersonation challenge.

So, throw on your cha-cha heels and click-clack your way through season 5 of EW's BINGE podcast when it returns on Thursday, July 2. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts, and preview all the good tea on the horizon in the trailer below.

