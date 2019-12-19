Girl Gangs: See the all-female cast covers of EW's last decade
Sex and the City 2, May 2010
After they went to Abu Dhabi, the girls came straight to the EW photo studios to shoot this cover. Seriously.
The Help, August 2011
Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer (who would go on to win an Oscar for the role) talked to EW about their film adaptation and Hollywood's complicated history with race.
Desperate Housewives, March 2012
How do you bookend eight seasons of drama both on screen and off? You do an EW cover, of course.
Pretty Little Liars, March 2013
We all know who A is by now, but six years ago the mystery of this Freeform-before-it-was-Freeform show —starring Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, and Lucy Hale — was the biggest in town.
American Horror Story, November 2013
Ryan Murphy's heroines (Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates) formed a particularly terrifying Coven.
Orphan Black, March 2014
Tatiana Maslany, Tatiana Maslany, and Tatiana Maslany formed the ultimate girl gang.
Orange Is the New Black, May 2014
The ladies of Litchfield posed together, but this time there were no crazy eyes to be found.
Pitch Perfect 2, November 2014
Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, and Anna Kendrick were aca-awesome.
The women of Shondaland, September 2015
Showrunner extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes posed with her leading ladies Ellen Pompeo, Viola Davis, and Kerry Washington as part of a series honoring her media empire.
Scream Queens, September 2015
Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis represented for this female-filled FX show — oh, and the Red Devil was there, too.
Gilmore Girls, April 2016
The Lorelais (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) took us back to Stars Hollow to honor the highly anticipated Netflix revival.
Ghostbusters, June 2016
We called Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon to dish about the gender-swapped reboot.
Feud: Bette and Joan, January 2017
It's Ryan Murphy's leading ladies' world, and we're all just living in it. Here, Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange take on Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
Lady Bird, February 2018
We were going to write a cheeky caption about how this cover was given to Laurie Metcalf, Saoirse Ronan, and Greta Gerwig by EW, but then we remembered that Gerwig was the only female director nominated in 2018 and that no women have received one since.
The Handmaid's Tale, April 2018
Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, and Elisabeth Moss went under EW's eye.
Glow, May 2018
Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin represented the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and previewed season 2 of the show.
The women of Crazy Rich Asians, December 2018
Gemma Chan, Constance Wu, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh were our Entertainers of the Year.
Killing Eve, March 2019
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer faced off.
The Morning Show, October 2019
EW's third-ever monthly cover was graced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.