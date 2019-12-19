Girl Gangs: See the all-female cast covers of EW's last decade

By Seija Rankin
December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST

1 of 19

Sex and the City 2, May 2010

James White for EW

After they went to Abu Dhabi, the girls came straight to the EW photo studios to shoot this cover. Seriously.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

The Help, August 2011

Art Streiber for EW

Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer (who would go on to win an Oscar for the role) talked to EW about their film adaptation and Hollywood's complicated history with race.

3 of 19

Desperate Housewives, March 2012

Scott McDermott for EW

How do you bookend eight seasons of drama both on screen and off? You do an EW cover, of course.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Pretty Little Liars, March 2013

James White for EW

We all know who A is by now, but six years ago the mystery of this Freeform-before-it-was-Freeform show —starring Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, and Lucy Hale — was the biggest in town.

Advertisement

5 of 19

American Horror Story, November 2013

Martin Schoeller for EW

Ryan Murphy's heroines (Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates) formed a particularly terrifying Coven.

6 of 19

Orphan Black, March 2014

Ruven Afanador for EW

Tatiana Maslany, Tatiana Maslany, and Tatiana Maslany formed the ultimate girl gang.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Orange Is the New Black, May 2014

Ruven Afanador for EW

The ladies of Litchfield posed together, but this time there were no crazy eyes to be found.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Pitch Perfect 2, November 2014

Robert Trachtenberg for EW

Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, and Anna Kendrick were aca-awesome.

Advertisement

9 of 19

The women of Shondaland, September 2015

James White for EW

Showrunner extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes posed with her leading ladies Ellen Pompeo, Viola Davis, and Kerry Washington as part of a series honoring her media empire.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Scream Queens, September 2015

Ruven Afanador for EW

Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis represented for this female-filled FX show — oh, and the Red Devil was there, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Gilmore Girls, April 2016

Chris Craymer for EW

The Lorelais (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) took us back to Stars Hollow to honor the highly anticipated Netflix revival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Ghostbusters, June 2016

Justin Stephens for EW

We called Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon to dish about the gender-swapped reboot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

Feud: Bette and Joan, January 2017

Robert Trachtenberg for EW

It's Ryan Murphy's leading ladies' world, and we're all just living in it. Here, Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange take on Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Lady Bird, February 2018

Marc Hom for EW

We were going to write a cheeky caption about how this cover was given to Laurie Metcalf, Saoirse Ronan, and Greta Gerwig by EW, but then we remembered that Gerwig was the only female director nominated in 2018 and that no women have received one since.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

The Handmaid's Tale, April 2018

Sara Hirakawa and Mark Williams for EW

Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, and Elisabeth Moss went under EW's eye.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Glow, May 2018

Joe Pugliese for EW

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin represented the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and previewed season 2 of the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

The women of Crazy Rich Asians, December 2018

Ruven Afanador for EW

Gemma Chan, Constance Wu, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh were our Entertainers of the Year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Killing Eve, March 2019

James White for EW

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer faced off.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

The Morning Show, October 2019

Thomas Whiteside for EW

EW's third-ever monthly cover was graced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com