Evil stars share their scariest on-set moments

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines science vs. religion and the origins of evil. The series focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate and assess the Church's backlog of supposed miracles, demonic possessions and unexplained phenomena

genre Drama

Evil has introduced us to plenty of creepy images over the years. Exorcisms. Haunted elevators. Sleep paralysis demons. That horrifying birth in the middle of a cornfield. And of course, there's that now-infamous scene with the baby and the swimming pool. (Oh god, the swimming pool!)

So when EW caught up with the cast to talk about season 3 — which premiered its first episode June 12 — we had to ask about their most horrifying on-set moments. They mostly remained tight-lipped to preserve spoilers, but they were able to share a few spine-tingling teases for what season 3 has in store.

Creators Robert and Michelle King previously hinted that one episode this season would focus on cults, and that's the one that stuck with Aasif Mandvi. "There's one moment where Ben ends up covered in goat blood, walking through a field at night," he explains. "There's always a little bit of humor in our show, but it was also kind of terrifying to be alone, out in the middle of a field, covered in goat blood."

Evil Aasif Mandvi and Mike Colter in 'Evil' | Credit: ELIZABETH FISHER/CBS

Meanwhile, Mike Colter picked another season 3 moment. "There's an episode that has a little bit of self-mutilation," he teases. "You read the description, and then we see it, and it's going to be even worse once the CGI and VFX people get ahold of it. It's going to be pretty nasty, I'm sure. It's a small part of the episode, but that reminds me of what really gets me scared."

Michael Emerson, who plays the sadistic Leland, also said he filmed "one of the creepiest scenes ever" this season, involving some "unwilling house guests" hidden away in Leland's home. And as for Katja Herbers? Like her character Kristen, she considers herself unflappable. "I don't really get scared on the show," the actress says. "If you were to visit set, you'd be like, 'Wait, are these people making some kind of sitcom?' We are constantly laughing, which is nice."

Still, she admits, there was one season 3 scene that stuck with her. She's remaining tight-lipped about exactly what happens, but it involves Kristen having a particularly scarring nightmare. "It was a horrifying image," Herbers says with a shudder. "I mean, it made Kristen cry. It made me cry. It was just horrifying. I still want to puke when I talk about it."

Evil airs Sundays on Paramount+.

