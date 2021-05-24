Evil season 2 reveals premiere date and chilling teaser trailer

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines science vs. religion and the origins of evil. The series focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate and assess the Church’s backlog of supposed miracles, demonic possessions and unexplained phenomena in CBS series EVIL on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R) Mike Colter as David Acosta and Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Evil type TV Show network CBS genre Thriller

Exorcisms, blood on the wall, and even more monsters — season 2 of Evil is promising a devilishly wild ride.

The supernatural drama has revealed it will arrive on Paramount+ on June 20. It also released a teaser trailer on Sunday night featuring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, and more of its stars.

The news comes days after Evil confirmed it was moving from CBS to Paramount+.

Created by The Good Fight's Michelle and Robert King, the metaphysical thriller follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Herbers) as she teams up with priest-in-training David Acosta (Colter) and skeptical handyman Ben Shakir (Mandvi) to investigate supernatural phenomena like demonic possession and miracles. Evil also stars Emerson as Leland Townsend, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs, and Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria.

The show's shocking season 1 finale heavily implied that Kristen murdered a serial killer who was stalking her family and might be possessed. Season 1 averaged 6.29 million viewers and found an even bigger audience once it hit Netflix last fall.

Evil's second season will pick up with the dangling thread of Kristen's possible corruption and introduce even more supernatural beings (season 1 featured a few demons that may or may not have been real).

"This season has like an avenging angel character that is supposedly good, but talks in terms of evil — evil in terms of killing millions of people and so on," Robert King said during the show's New York Comic-Con panel in October. "There is a character named Abby, who is a version of George. We have, I would say, five or six new scary things this year."

At Comic-Con, the cast also debuted a homemade season 2 trailer, as the series was in limbo at CBS for a while. Evil will now join the Kings' The Good Fight on Paramount+, as will David Boreanaz's SEAL Team. The show is currently in production in New York.

