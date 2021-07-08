Paramount+ makes a deal with the devil, renews Evil for season 3

Evil Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The only thing necessary for Evil to succeed is for a streaming service to renew it — thankfully one did.

Paramount + has ordered a third season of Michelle and Robert King's thought-provoking and critically-acclaimed psychological drama — so canned margaritas for everyone! Evil, which moved from CBS to Paramount+ in between seasons 1 and 2, is only three episodes into its new cycle and has already become "one of the service's top acquisition drivers, with viewership growing week over week compared to the first season," according to a press release.

Evil Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, and Aasif Mandvi on 'Evil.' | Credit: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Star Katja Herbers, who plays skeptical forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard, is likely very excited about this news and not just because she gets to keep her job. When EW spoke to her ahead of the season 2 premiere, Herbers she wanted a third season so the series could actually take advantage of being on a streaming service since most of season 2 was written and shot as though it would still air on CBS.

"I went back and added a bunch f---s and s---s, and things [in season 2]," said Herbers in June. "I feel like the show is more fit for streaming. We had our Netflix run last year, which was so successful. And I'm excited about, in anticipation of [a] season 3, that we get to be even more out there."

Carefully toeing the line between the scientific and supernatural, Evil follows Kristen, priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), and contract Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate unexplained mysteries like demonic possessions, angels, and more, for the Vatican. In season 2, Kristen is struggling with her inner darkness after murdering a serial killer, David is facing temptation as his ordination draws closer, and Ben is suffering from nightmares. On top of that, the Church is making them assess — translation: determine if someone is possessed — their chaotic and sociopathic foe, Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson).

It's a good thing Evil received a third season because the current cycle ends in a way that will leave people wanting more, according to Colter. "The finale will be something where people go, 'Well, Jesus, now I got to find out what's going to happen," the Luke Cage alum recently told EW.

Also starring Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp, Evil airs Sundays on Paramount+.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: