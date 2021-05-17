Evil may move to Paramount+ for season 2

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines science vs. religion and the origins of evil. The series focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate and assess the Church’s backlog of supposed miracles, demonic possessions and unexplained phenomena in CBS series EVIL on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R) Mike Colter as David Acosta and Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Evil type TV Show network CBS genre Thriller

After months of waiting, we finally have an update on the status of Evil season 2. On the downside, that update isn't a premiere date announcement.

EW has learned that Evil may move from CBS to Paramount+ for its long-awaited second season, which has been languishing away in Purgatory (read: off of CBS' schedule) all season long. A definitive decision will likely be announced at ViacomCBS' Upfronts presentation on Wednesday. But let's be honest, where it airs doesn't matter as much as when because the show's season 1 finale aired in January 2020.

Paramount+ declined to comment.

Created by The Good Fight's Michelle and Robert King, the metaphysical thriller follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) as she teams up with priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and skeptical handyman Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supernatural phenomena like demonic possession and miracles. The show's shocking season 1 finale heavily implied that Kristen murdered a serial killer who was stalking her family and might be possessed. Season 1 averaged 6.29 million viewers and found an even bigger audience once it hit Netflix last fall.

Evil's second season will pick up with the dangling thread of Kristen's possible corruption and introduce even more supernatural beings (season 1 featured a couple of demons that may or may not have been real).

"This season has like an avenging angel character that is supposedly good, but talks in terms of evil — evil in terms of killing millions of people and so on," said Robert King during the show's New York Comic-Con panel in October. "There is a character named Abby, who is a version of George. We have, I would say, five or six new scary things this year."

Evil also stars Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs, and Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria. If the move to Paramount+ goes through, it will join the Kings' absurdist legal drama The Good Fight on the ViacomCBS streaming service. The show is currently in production in New York.

