The series was based on the actress-comedian's 2018 book of the same name.

This news? Well, it's trash for Phoebe Robinson fans.

Freeform has canceled the actress and comedian's series Everything's Trash after one season on the network, EW has confirmed.

Based on her 2018 book of the same name, the show followed the life of a young podcast star, Phoebe (played by Robinson), who is forced to mature after her older brother (Jordan Carlos) becomes a political figure.

"I feel like I'm living my Black girl Carrie Bradshaw fantasy and I am here for it," Robinson told EW of fronting the project in May. "Also, I wear a couple berets like Emily in Paris, so we doing the whole thing."

EVERYTHING'S TRASH Toccarra Cash and Phoebe Robinson in 'Everything's Trash' | Credit: Freeform/Vanessa Clifton

According to Deadline, which first broke the news of its cancellation, Everything's Trash was Freeform's lowest-rated original series of the year in linear ratings. It ran for 10 episodes from July to September.

Robinson, 38, rose to prominence as the cohost of the podcast 2 Dope Queens alongside Jessica Williams. The show was later adapted into an HBO series that included two four-episode seasons with special guests like Jon Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Uzo Aduba, Lizzo, and Daniel Radcliffe.

