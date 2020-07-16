Everything you need to know about Netflix's Cursed

Cursed (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC

It's (almost) time to find out what happens when the sword chooses a queen.

Cursed — Netflix's re-imagining of the Arthurian tale— is about to land on the streaming service and tells the story of Nimue (Katherine Langford), a young heroine with magical abilities on a quest to carry out her mother's dying wish — and also to just generally stay alive. On her bumpy journey, she meets up with a young mercenary named Arthur (sound familiar?) and together they search for Merlin (another familiar name!) to deliver an ancient sword.

So, Arthur, Merlin, and an ancient sword are all ringing bells, but what else do you need to know about Cursed before it drops on Friday, July 17? We've got you covered.

What's it about?

According to the Netflix logline, “Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

Where did this re-imagined story come from?

The creative minds of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, that's where! Miller, the creator of Dark Knight Returns and Sin City, illustrated a YA book (published in fall 2019 by Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing) reimagining the tale of the King Arthur legend from the point of view of 16-year-old Nimue, while Wheeler (Puss in Boots) stepped in to write the book. “I have always been entranced by the mythological Arthur story — and by Nimue, in particular,” Miller said in a statement at the time of the book's announcement. “It can be interpreted in any number of ways — from a delightful children’s story, as in The Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur. This tale represents an incredible opportunity and an exciting challenge for me as an illustrator, and I’m excited to collaborate on the story with Thomas Wheeler. I inherited a collection of antique children’s books from my mother, and I’ve always wanted to have a crack at it myself. This project is a dream come true.”

Wheeler added, “I am honored and humbled to be working with the living legend Frank Miller on Cursed. I cannot think of a writer-artist who has had a more formative impact on my growth as a storyteller. His characters, images, and dark worlds have haunted and delighted me since I was ten years old. To be a witness and accomplice to Frank’s first journey into the Arthurian mythos is the very definition of a dream come true. Together we hope to shake the foundations of this beloved mythology and in the process create a new hero for a new age.”

So, is it strictly for a YA audience?

Nope. There's plenty of intrigue, violence, and even some semi-nudity to keep older audiences engaged. If you're watching with kids or you're squeamish when it comes to blood, maybe be ready to shield their/your own eyes whenever that famous sword is unsheathed.

These characters sound familiar...

They should. If you haven't heard/seen/read some interpretation of King Arthur and Excalibur over the years then...What even brought you to this post?

Who's in it that I'd know?

Nimue is played by Langford, star of 13 Reasons Why and Love, Simon and Knives Out. Then there's Devon Terrell (Barry) as a rendition of the Arthur we've all come to know from the other interpretations of the tale. Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings and yes, one of Stellan’s four actor children) stars as Merlin who in this retelling has lost his magic and needs the sword in order to restore his powers. Lily Newmark (Sex Education) plays Nimue's bestie Pym who's also a talented healer — important when there's a legendary sword in play. Sebastian Armesto (Broadchurch) is the Weeping Monk, a crusader who hunts the Fey (Nimue's people) for the Red Paladins. Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard) takes on the role of Nimue's childhood friend and potential love interest Gawain.

How many episodes are there and how long are they?

There are 10 hour-long episodes to fill up your quarantine-crazed weekend.

When does it premiere?

Friday, July 17 on Netflix.

