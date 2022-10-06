Lily-Rose Depp will play a pop star while The Weeknd transforms into a cult leader in the upcoming Sam Levinson-directed series.

Get ready to bear witness to the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

Created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, HBO Max's upcoming series The Idol is hoping to strike the right note of hot and dangerous with its most recent trailer.

In the clip, Lily-Rose Depp transforms into Jocelyn, a struggling pop star, who catches the eye of self-help guru and secret cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd) while out dancing at a local club. As Jocelyn struggles with her burgeoning career and mental health ("I'm worried she's having another psychotic break," Eli Roth quips.), the pair strike up a toxic relationship that could destroy them both.

Throughout the trailer, it appears that Jocelyn also has a connection with the currently unnamed character played by Jennie Kim from the K-Pop group Blackpink. In one scene, the pair can be seen holding hands as they attempt to escape the paparazzi together. However, they might soon find themselves at odds when Jennie's character seems to receive an important contract.

Whether they stay friends remains to be seen but, as The Weeknd warns, "Los Angeles is where all of the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one."

While further information about the series' plot has been kept on the down low — and evolved over the course of production — if The Idol is any bit as gritty, brutal, and resolute in its depiction of the music industry as Levinson's Euphoria is about teenage life, then it's going to be music to our ears.

Below is everything we know so far about The Idol.

What is it about?

The Weeknd stars as a modern-day cult leader and self-help guru who starts a turbulent relationship with up-and-coming pop star Jocelyn, played by Depp.

Trailers for the series have offered more vibes than details, but have featured drugs, cash, club scenes, more drugs, a possible orgy, unsafe behavior in a moving convertible, and yes, even more drugs. There's a reason why Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, previously described the series as a "subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry."

Who will be in it?

Lily Rose Depp & The Weeknd & Troye Sivan Lily Rose Depp, The Weeknd, and Troye Sivan

Other than Depp's pop star and Tesfaye's cult leader, HBO has yet to release specific character descriptions for its remaining cast. However, we do know that the pair will be joined onscreen by Kim, Roth, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Mosey Sumney, Mike Dean, Suzanna Son, Da'vine Joy Randolph, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, and Hari Nef.

How has The Idol changed?

Last April, Deadline reported that The Idol would be undergoing multiple story, casting, and stylistic shakeups prior to airing. "The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," an HBO spokesperson told the outlet. "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series."

It seems like the series has solidified all of its choices now, with Reza Fahim, Levinson, and The Weeknd all receiving writing credits and Levinson filling in as series director following Amy Seimetz's departure from the show.

What do we know about the people behind the scenes?

Levinson's HBO hit Euphoria is known for its depiction of teenage life that simultaneously pushes boundaries and terrifies the adults in the audience with its glossy, gritty representation of addiction, sexuality, violence, drugs, and mental health struggles. The most recent trailer for The Idol shares a similar hard-partying nihilism, but these characters are (presumably) at least out of high school.

When will it premiere?

An official premiere date for The Idol has not been announced, although The Weeknd and the show have hinted fans can expect the show in 2023 on social media.

