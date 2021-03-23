Nickelodeon's added Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett to the cast, plus more details we know.

Everything we know so far about the iCarly revival series: Cast, premiere date, plot, and more

So many viewers grew up alongside iCarly and its characters that when it was announced Paramount+ would be reviving the beloved Nickelodeon series, fans were stoked to catch up with their old friends Carly, Freddie, and Spencer again.

A few details have been revealed so far, including new cast members who were announced at Nick's upfronts in March. Check back regularly because EW will continue to update as more information breaks about the highly anticipated revival (like if the one-and-only Gibby will appear in the series).

icarly Image zoom Nathan Kress (Freddie), Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), and Jerry Trainor (Spencer) will reprise their roles in the upcoming 'iCarly' revival series. | Credit: nickelodeon

Who's in the iCarly revival cast?

As part of its upfronts on March 18, Nick also revealed the addition of two new cast members: Laci Mosley (Florida Girls) as Harper, Carly's roommate/best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett (The Affair, See) as Millicent, Freddie's snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

jaidyn triplett and Laci-Mosley Jaidyn triplett and Laci-Mosley Image zoom Jaidyn Triplett and Laci Mosley | Credit: Jaidyn Triplett/Instagram; Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Who won't appear in the new series?

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Jennette McCurdy will star in the iCarly revival. The performer, who portrayed Carly and Freddie's best friend Sam Puckett, recently said she quit acting and felt "unfulfilled" by roles she previously played.

McCurdy hasn't ruled out acting forever, as she said she's open to the right opportunities down the line. For now, though, it's safe to assume the sassy and spunky Sam won't be hugely featured in the new iCarly series.

There's also no word yet on the return of other popular iCarly characters like Gibby (Noah Munck), the trio's eccentric and oft-shirtless friend, and T-Bo (BooG!e), the kooky manager at the Groovy Smoothie.

What's the revival about?

The 13-episode season picks up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, and finds Carly, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love, and family in their 20s.

The original comedy, which ran from 2007-2012, followed the trio as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The series finale left off with Carly departing for Italy with her father, Colonel Shay, and saying goodbye to her brother and friends. McCurdy would go on to star in a spin-off series, Sam & Cat, alongside Victorious' Ariana Grande.

Who else is involved?

The new iCarly series is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness (To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Trinkets, PEN15). The pilot is written by Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions), who also serves as executive producer, and Jay Kogen (School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier).

Cosgrove is also an EP, while Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg serve as producers. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Phill Lewis (One Day at a Time, The Neighborhood), whom many audiences might also know as Mr. Moseby on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

When is the show coming out?

Production began the week of March 22 and the series is slated to premiere on Paramount+ this summer.

On Instagram, Cosgrove gave us a glimpse at set life after she completed her first week on the series.

"Just wrapped the first week working on the iCarly Revival 💖," she captioned a series of photos. "Enjoying every second...the last pic is a belated St. Patrick's Day treat"

