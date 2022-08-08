Everything we know so far about Fargo season 5

It's been nearly two years since we last saw an episode of FX's anthology series Fargo, loosely inspired by the Joel and Ethan Coen film of the same name. Season 4 saw the show shift its tone a bit compared to previous seasons, with Chris Rock leading a stellar cast that saw a Black migrant crime syndicate going toe-to-toe with the Italian mafia in 1950s Kansas City. In other words, we never really know what Fargo is going to look like from one season to the next, as the show is always willing to jump around and expand its vision. While no official premiere date has been set just yet, here's everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

Where is it set?

After the previous season went back to the early 1950s to tell its noir-tinged story of crime in midwest America, the upcoming fifth season will be set in 2019 and supposedly be more contemporary. While we don't know too many details about the plot, the official logline has us intrigued: "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Who will be in it?

Not knowing much about the plot is okay, because most of the fun when it comes to thinking about any new season of Fargo is imagining how the confirmed actors will fit into Noah Hawley's strange midwest universe. Sure enough, the fifth season has some interesting names attached to it. There's Jon Hamm, leading a season of television for the first time since Mad Men ended in 2015. Joining him will be Juno Temple, known for playing the sweet and ambitious marketing and public relations manager Keeley on Ted Lasso, and the incredible Jennifer Jason Leigh, whose credits across decades range from Weeds and Twin Peaks to Backdraft and The Hateful Eight.

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

When will it premiere?

Previous seasons of the show have all debuted at various times, and as of now, there's no official premiere date for the new season. Stay tuned!

