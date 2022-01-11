Everything we know so far about The White Lotus season 2

Last year, HBO's The White Lotus astounded us with its parallel portrayals of the arrogant, needy rich guests at a high-class Hawaiian resort and the local service staff who struggled to meet their many needs. Originally billed as a miniseries, The White Lotus has since been renewed for season 2 by HBO. Don't expect to follow the same characters, though — or even return to the same setting.

Here's what we know so far.

The White Lotus Murray Bartlett, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell, and Lukas Gage in 'The White Lotus' season 1. | Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

Where will it be set?

Even before HBO had officially renewed The White Lotus for season 2, series creator, writer, and director Mike White explained to EW that he was interested in continuing the show rather than starting all over again with a new TV show concept.

"I would do another season because I feel like there's a way to get at some new themes and do it in a way that feels fresh from this one," White told EW.

One big thing that will keep The White Lotus season 2 feeling fresh is a change of location. The show will not be returning to Hawaii for the next round — both for practical reasons and to change up the storytelling.

"We would go somewhere different because there's no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui, not in a pandemic," White says. "So yeah, it would have to be The White Lotus: Kyoto or something. Which would be fun too, because we could get into culture clash ideas and stuff like that."

In the universe of the show, the White Lotus is an international chain of expensive resorts. So will the next season be set in Japan, or another country whose climate is even more different from Hawaii (with snowy ski slopes, perhaps)? Only time will tell.

Who's in it?

The new year has brought with it new castings for The White Lotus. The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli is set to portray a character named Dominic Di Grasso, described as a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son. Aubrey Plaza is also on board for the series regular role of Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Will any cast members from season 1 return? Rumors persist that Jennifer Coolidge will be back, though HBO has not yet confirmed her involvement — not to mention whether she'd be reprising the role of grieving Tanya McQuoid or playing an entirely new character.

When will it premiere?

The White Lotus season 2 does not yet have a set premiere date. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

