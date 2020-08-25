Everything we know about The Masked Singer season 4 so far

It's almost time to get out your metaphorical magnifying glasses, Masked Singer fans!

The bonkers singing competition show, which features celebrities in elaborate disguises battling it out to be the last singer standing (and the last to have their identity revealed), is returning soon for a fourth season.

The third season, which wrapped up in May, saw Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel competing in the finale. Ultimately, Night Angel won, followed by Turtle and Frog in second and third place, respectively. Night Angel was revealed to be Kandi Burruss, the show's first female winner, while Turtle was singer and actor Jesse McCartney and Frog turned out to be rapper Bow Wow.

As we prepare to welcome a whole slew of new famous faces to the show, EW has rounded up all of the info we know so far about the upcoming season.

When does the new season start and where can I watch?

EW can confirm that the show is currently in production. Although an exact release date has not yet been announced, it is expected to air this fall. It will keep its Wednesday 8 p.m. time slot on Fox's fall schedule.

Will the same panel and host be returning?

What are the new costumes/characters?

Fox is keeping this close to the vest for now, but Plestis teased that the new costumes will be more "bizarre, bigger, crazier than we’ve ever done before."

"There are two costumes — I can’t tell you what those costumes are — but they are costumes that we have never done anything like it before in our history and no [other versions of The Masked Singer in the world] have done," he said. "Thematically there is a costume that we have of a creature that lives underneath the sea, and we have another food costume." Make of that what you will!

What celebrities can we expect this season?

Star guest panelists are still being ironed out. And, obviously, we won't know who any of the famous contestants are until they're unmasked. However, Plestis did tease some major star power that we could see. "I have such a long list, it's incredible," he said when asked who he'd want to see on the show. "My top four would be: I love Michelle Obama. I love Barack Obama. I'd love to get Oprah [Winfrey]. I'd love to get Brad Pitt. Now, those are the four I mentioned, doesn't mean they're not going to show up. One of them might show up sometime on season 4, but I can't tell you." He also revealed that the new season would be more "unexpected" and will feature "people that you normally would never have seen before on any of these kinds of competition shows."

Will the show be filmed in a studio or somewhere else?

Yes, the show will still be filmed in a studio.

Will the format of the show change at all?

"Format-wise, you’ll see some similarity to the past seasons, but there’s some innovative twists and turns that we’re doing in this new season just to keep it fresh," Plestis said. "That’s the great thing about The Masked Singer — it doesn’t have to be the same every season. We try to put a little nuance into the format just to keep it extremely fresh for the fans and keep a little bit more of that guessing game going on."

Plestis also says that fans can expect the show to be even more "bonkers" than it has been in the past, and to expect new staging and revamped clue packages. "With the clue packages themselves, it's always about telling stories about the individuals as well as entertaining everyone, and I think in this cycle, we've upped the ante in how we're producing it," he said. "I think we pushed the bar of creativity of storytelling to a new level that you haven't seen yet on any Masked Singer at all."

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will there be an audience this season?

It remains to be seen if there will be any type of in-person audience, but at least some of the audience will be virtual. For the first time in the show's history, viewers at home will have a chance to vote on their favorite performances. According to the official Masked Singer Twitter page, super fans will have a chance to be a part of a virtual audience, watch each performance, and cast their vote as to which costumed singer they would like to see again. Votes will be taken virtually and help determine the outcome of the competition. Viewers can register for that opportunity here.

How many contestants will there be?

There is no word yet on how many masked celebrities will be taking the stage in season 4.

Stay tuned for more information!

Jillian Sederholm contributed to this report.

