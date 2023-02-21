Everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season 3

It's been more than two years since the most recent episode of The Mandalorian hit Disney+, but if you haven't been keeping up with the various Star Wars shows in the interim, you might not realize that we've seen both Mando and Grogu since season 2 ended in 2020.

With season 3 finally set to premiere March 1, we're here to give you a recap of where we left off with the galaxy's favorite beskar-clad daddy (a sad farewell), what happened between the seasons (a big reunion), and what we can look forward to in the new episodes (lots of fighting). So strap into your starfighter, because we have a lot of hyperspace to cover! (And we'll also be covering it on EW's weekly Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Disapatch.)

Where things left off in season 2

During the season 2 finale way back in the pandemic wilds of December 2020, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) rescued Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), only to bid him goodbye once Luke Skywalker (a wonky-looking de-aged Mark Hamill) arrived with R2-D2 to take away the tiny Force user. Having completed his quest to reunite his little green son with the Jedi, Din removed his mask to say farewell (a big no-no for his cult-like brand of Mandalorian), and many tears were shed as the child formerly known as Baby Yoda left with his new Jedi Master. Also, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) was not pleased that Mando won the legendary Darksaber from Gideon in open combat, but we'll get to the importance of that in a minute.

The return of Grogu

If you watched the Mandalorian season 3 trailer but didn't catch The Book of Boba Fett, you might have been confused to see that the little green chaos moppet is back before you even had a chance to miss him. (Who are we kidding, we missed him the whole time!)

Perhaps realizing that Mando's story doesn't have the same kick without his cub to protect (or not wanting to give up the merchandising jackpot Grogu represents), the powers that be (executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni) reunited Mando and Grogu during a mini-arc in Boba Fett's last three episodes. If you don't have time to go back and watch them, here's a quick recap: After visiting the Armourer (Emily Swallow) and getting kicked out of their covert for removing his mask (though he had a good reason), Mando had to atone by going on a pilgrimage to Mandalore before she would let him back in.

But Mando was all out of sorts since his son went away, and not being able to resist, he went to visit him where Luke (more believably de-aged this time) had begun building his doomed Jedi school. Grogu, though strong in the Force, was still more interested in chasing frogs than training, and Luke sensed the conflict within his apprentice. So did Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who confided in Mando that Grogu was having a tough time of it and his dad's presence would only complicate matters. Mando departed without seeing his son but left him a gift of the beskar armor the Armourer crafted from the spear Ahsoka had given him.

Luke also conferred with Ahsoka (who was once his father padawan), and then presented Grogu with a choice between the armor or Yoda's old lightsaber. If he chose the armor, he would return to his father to live the life of a Mandalorian. If he chose the lightsaber, he would become Luke's first pupil and be trained as a Jedi — but he wouldn't see his father again. (Way harsh, Luke. No one made you give up Leia!) To the joy of Disney's entire marketing department, Grogu picked his dad and returned to Mando's surprised arms in the middle of a battle on Tatooine. Once the battle was finished, Mando and Grogu took off in their sleek new ship, a Naboo starfighter, which conveniently had room for two (though where they're going to sleep in that thing is an open question).

Everybody in, we're going to Mandalore

That brings us to season 3. With Grogu back in his dad's metal-clad arms, Mando will begin his new quest. According to the trailers, he's headed to the ravaged remains of Mandalore, where he must bathe in the living waters under their mines before he's allowed to rejoin the Children of the Watch. We've seen a lot of Mandalore in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and it looks like its conflict-strewn history will surely influence matters in its live-action debut here. Multiple Mandalorians are set to appear, from those who are part of the Watch to members of Bo-Katan's Nite Owls. The two sects don't traditionally get along (to put it mildly), so whether they'll be fighting each other remains to be seen. However, Bo-Katan and Mando look to be facing off in the throne room of Mandalore's Sundari Royal Palace, so it's safe to assume not everything is peaceful. And until Bo-Katan gets what she wants, it won't be. So what does she want?

Bo-Katan wants her laser sword back

Not only was Bo-Katan a previous ruler of Mandalore, but so was her sister, Duchess Satine Kryze. Bo-Katan hasn't taken the destruction of her home well, blaming the cult-like Children of the Watch for fracturing the people of Mandalore and allowing the planet's destruction by the Empire. Needless to say, the fact that Watch member Mando is in possession of the Darksaber does not help matters.

The Darksaber has a special meaning to Mandalore, having been created long ago by Tarre Vizsla, a Jedi member of Clan Vizsla who was the sole leader of the planet for a time. Traditionally, whoever wields the Darksaber is the true leader of Mandalore, and currently that would be Mando, who has no interest in the position. Bo-Katan does, however, and believes she needs to wield the saber to reunite Mandalore. The problem is, it can only be won in true combat, and Moff Gideon used that edict to sow conflict between Mando and Bo-Katan at the end of season 2. Mando is clutching the Darksaber pretty tightly in the season 3 posters, so whatever happens, it's almost certain that luminous black blade will play a part.

More familiar faces, and the Imperial cloning plot continues

Other familiar faces in season 3 will include Babu Frik, the Salacious B. Crumb-like Kowakian monkey-lizards, and the always delightful Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, who played a key role in the reunion of Mando and Grogu. We can only hope she gets off Tatooine for an adventure this time. Greef Karga is also set to show up looking positively resplendent in a jazzy new cloak, while his portrayer, Carl Weathers, heads behind the camera to direct another episode.

X-wing Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) turns up to warn Mando that he's not prepared for the danger to come, and that danger seems to be related to the appearance of Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), who's lurking around nighttime Coruscant. As we've seen on The Bad Batch and previous Mandalorian seasons, the Imperial cloning operations didn't stop with the destruction of Kamino, where the clone troopers were created. Now it's become a more clandestine project, with Dr. Pershing's work specifically focused on Force users. Will this storyline link up to the clone operation that allowed Emperor Palpatine to return in The Rise of Skywalker? It seems likely, but here's hoping whatever happens can retroactively improve that messy plotline and give it the appropriate narrative weight that was missing from the movie.

A deadly blast from Grogu's past

Speaking of Force users, it's been a mystery up until now how Grogu survived Order 66 at the Jedi Temple. With some help from Luke, Grogu's memory of that traumatic event has been unlocked, and a few tantalizing shots from the trailers show that we'll revisit those memories again in the new season. Will we finally find out who rescued him ? Will it be a Jedi we already know or weren't aware survived the slaughter? Hopefully season 3 reveals the mysteries trapped in that tiny green head.

For more news about the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, follow EW's weekly Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

