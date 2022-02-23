Now's your last chance to watch some epic action films and classic rom-coms.

What's Leaving Netflix in March: Braveheart, Nelson Mandela biography The Long Walk To Freedom, The Holiday

Netflix has issued its last call for movies and shows that will leave the streaming platform come March, so if you want some feel-good holiday classics, fun animated features, and good comedy, you might want to schedule a date with your television over the next 31 days.

For anyone holding onto the holiday season, March 31 is your last chance to view The Holiday, the charming 2016 rom-com starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black. It's also the last day to watch epic action-adventure films such as 300 and Braveheart.

Leaving Netflix in March Mel Gibson in 'Braveheart', Idris Elba in 'Mandela: The Long Walk To Freedom,' and Kate Winslet in 'The Holiday' | Credit: Everett Collection (3)

Among the more "serious" titles leaving this month are the 1992 period film Howards End starring Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave, and Emma Thompson (March 15) and Idris Elba's Mandela: The Long Walk To Freedom, the 2013 film chronicling the late South African President.

And whether you're a parent, a kid, or an adult, a host of animated series and movies are on their way out this month. It's your last chance to watch films like Despicable Me 1 & 2, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Happy Feet, Kung-Fu Panda, and various titles of Pokemon: The Movie.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in March.

Leaving Mar. 3

Parker

Safe Haven

Leaving Mar. 6

The Secret

Leaving Mar. 15

Howards End

Leaving Mar. 21

Philomena

Leaving Mar. 27

Lawless

Leaving Mar. 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving Mar. 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving Mar. 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In The Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West Woo

