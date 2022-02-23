What's Leaving Netflix in March: Braveheart, Nelson Mandela biography The Long Walk To Freedom, The Holiday
Netflix has issued its last call for movies and shows that will leave the streaming platform come March, so if you want some feel-good holiday classics, fun animated features, and good comedy, you might want to schedule a date with your television over the next 31 days.
For anyone holding onto the holiday season, March 31 is your last chance to view The Holiday, the charming 2016 rom-com starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black. It's also the last day to watch epic action-adventure films such as 300 and Braveheart.
Among the more "serious" titles leaving this month are the 1992 period film Howards End starring Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave, and Emma Thompson (March 15) and Idris Elba's Mandela: The Long Walk To Freedom, the 2013 film chronicling the late South African President.
And whether you're a parent, a kid, or an adult, a host of animated series and movies are on their way out this month. It's your last chance to watch films like Despicable Me 1 & 2, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Happy Feet, Kung-Fu Panda, and various titles of Pokemon: The Movie.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in March.
Leaving Mar. 3
Parker
Safe Haven
Leaving Mar. 6
The Secret
Leaving Mar. 15
Howards End
Leaving Mar. 21
Philomena
Leaving Mar. 27
Lawless
Leaving Mar. 28
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving Mar. 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving Mar. 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In The Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West Woo
