What's leaving Netflix in April: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Dawson's Creek, and more
It's that time again. With March slowly fading away and April on the horizon, it's time to check in on which movies and TV titles are cycling off Netflix soon.
Two big TV shows from the '90s — Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson's Creek — are both departing the streaming service next month. Since they each have at least six seasons, it might be too late for a binge, but there's plenty of time to revisit old favorites or check out standout episodes before they go away. Plenty of movies are also leaving Netflix in April, from perennial favorites like The Shawshank Redemption to modern classics like The Florida Project.
Check out the full list below.
Leaving April 1
Star Trek: The Next Generation (seasons 1-7)
Leaving April 2
Truth or Dare
Leaving April 4
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving April 5
The Florida Project
Leaving April 8
House of the Witch
Leaving April 15
About Time
Leaving April 18
Miss Sloane
Leaving April 24
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Leaving April 25
The Artist
Leaving April 26
August: Osage County
Leaving April 29
El señor de los Cielos (seasons 1-7)
Hostel
Leaving April 30
Dawson's Creek (seasons 1-6)
Dear John
First Knight
Léon: The Professional
Moneyball
Snakes on a Plane
Snatch
Stripes
Superman Returns
The Shawshank Redemption
The Town
