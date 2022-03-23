What's leaving Netflix in April: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Dawson's Creek, and more

It's that time again. With March slowly fading away and April on the horizon, it's time to check in on which movies and TV titles are cycling off Netflix soon.

Two big TV shows from the '90s — Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson's Creek — are both departing the streaming service next month. Since they each have at least six seasons, it might be too late for a binge, but there's plenty of time to revisit old favorites or check out standout episodes before they go away. Plenty of movies are also leaving Netflix in April, from perennial favorites like The Shawshank Redemption to modern classics like The Florida Project.