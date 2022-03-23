What's leaving Netflix in April: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Dawson's Creek, and more

See the full list of movies and TV departing the streaming service next month, including The Shawshank Redemption and The Florida Project.
By Christian Holub March 23, 2022 at 01:49 PM EDT
It's that time again. With March slowly fading away and April on the horizon, it's time to check in on which movies and TV titles are cycling off Netflix soon.

Two big TV shows from the '90s — Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson's Creek — are both departing the streaming service next month. Since they each have at least six seasons, it might be too late for a binge, but there's plenty of time to revisit old favorites or check out standout episodes before they go away. Plenty of movies are also leaving Netflix in April, from perennial favorites like The Shawshank Redemption to modern classics like The Florida Project.

Check out the full list below.

'Star Trek: The Next Generation,' 'Dawson's Creek,' and 'The Shawshank Redemption'
Leaving April 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation (seasons 1-7)

Leaving April 2

Truth or Dare

Leaving April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving April 5

The Florida Project

Leaving April 8

House of the Witch

Leaving April 15

About Time

Leaving April 18

Miss Sloane

Leaving April 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Leaving April 25

The Artist

Leaving April 26

August: Osage County

Leaving April 29

El señor de los Cielos (seasons 1-7)

Hostel

Leaving April 30

Dawson's Creek (seasons 1-6) 

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town 

