What's coming to Netflix in July: The Umbrella Academy, The Last Dance, more

By Christian Holub
June 24, 2020 at 01:50 PM EDT
The Umbrella Academy

type
  • TV Show
genre

Lockdown measures are easing up across the country, but for those who still want to play it safe inside, there are a bunch of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this July. The Last Dance, ESPN's docu-series about Michael Jordan that became the breakthrough pop culture event of quarantine so far, will hit the streaming platform in the middle of the month for all those who missed it on the first go-round or want to revisit those incredible Bulls highlights.

There are also quite a few Netflix originals landing this summer. July's offerings include The Old Guard, Gina Prince-Blythewood's adaptation of the Greg Rucka/Leandro Fernandez comic starring Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of immortal warriors, and Cursed, which changes up the gender dynamics of Arthurian myth by having the Lady of the Lake (played by 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford) wield the magical sword Excalibur. Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will arrive at the end of July; check out our first look photos here.

Netflix; ESPN/Netflix; Aimee Spinks/NETFLIX

Below, see the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.

July 1

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Deadwind: Season 2

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Say I Do

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Warrior Nun

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: Season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve 

July 14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

July 15

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney

July 29

The Hater

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

July 31

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

