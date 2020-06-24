What's coming to Netflix in July: The Umbrella Academy, The Last Dance, more
Lockdown measures are easing up across the country, but for those who still want to play it safe inside, there are a bunch of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this July. The Last Dance, ESPN's docu-series about Michael Jordan that became the breakthrough pop culture event of quarantine so far, will hit the streaming platform in the middle of the month for all those who missed it on the first go-round or want to revisit those incredible Bulls highlights.
There are also quite a few Netflix originals landing this summer. July's offerings include The Old Guard, Gina Prince-Blythewood's adaptation of the Greg Rucka/Leandro Fernandez comic starring Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of immortal warriors, and Cursed, which changes up the gender dynamics of Arthurian myth by having the Lady of the Lake (played by 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford) wield the magical sword Excalibur. Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will arrive at the end of July; check out our first look photos here.
Below, see the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.
July 1
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Deadwind: Season 2
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Say I Do
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
Winchester
July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Warrior Nun
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
Desperados
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love?
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Old Guard
The Twelve
July 14
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
July 15
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie
July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney
July 29
The Hater
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4
July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
July 31
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
Related content:
The Umbrella Academy
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
Comments