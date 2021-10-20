With billions of views on YouTube and 75 million devoted social media followers, it may seem like Natti Natasha already lives her life in the spotlight. But the Dominican reggaeton star is now sharing her life in a new docuseries titled Everybody Loves Natti, with a first look trailer available below.

The six-part docuseries will follow all aspects of the singer's life, including her relationship with her manager, Raphy Pina, with whom she welcomed a daughter, Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, in May. Everybody Loves Natti will chronicle the surprise pregnancy as well as the creation of the superstar's latest album, NATTIVIDAD. The Amazon Prime Video series will also feature appearances by some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Becky G, and more. As described by the streamer, Natti will take viewers "beyond her road to success and day-to-day life in Miami with her growing family" and provide "Natti's firsthand account of the personal struggles she's overcome, including fertility issues and the trials and tribulations of life as a Dominican immigrant."

While the series frames Natti as still dreaming of "worldwide recognition," fans of the singer would likely say she's already achieved her goal — becoming "the most-watched female artist on YouTube" in 2019, a year after Billboard readers ranked her as one of just two women (the other being Shakira) to crack the top 20 on their list of Top Female Latin Artists. Natti broke out with collaborations like "Criminal" with Ozuna, "Sin Pijama" with Becky G, and "No Lo Trates" with Pitbull and Daddy Yankee before making her full-length album debut with the multi-platinum ilumiNATTI in 2019. And tracks off her recently released NATTIVIDAD — including platinum singles "Antes Que Salga El Sol" with Prince Royce, "Ram Pam Pam" with Becky G — earned over a billion streams prior to the album's debut in September.

Everybody Loves Natti Natti Natasha | Credit: courtesy Amazon Studios

Everybody Loves Natti debuts Nov. 19 on Amazon Prime Video.